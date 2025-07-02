Absenteeism, irregular attendance attitudes will attract suspension, dismissal, Abia govt warns teachers

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has warned public school teachers in the state that all forms of misconduct, dereliction and negligence of duty would attract severe consequences such as query, suspension and dismissal.

The Executive Chairman, Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Lady Lydia Onuoha, handed down the warning on Tuesday, during a press conference in her office in Umuahia.

She said that the government has observed with dismay the growing trend of irregular attendance and absenteeism among some public school teachers in the state, despite laudable efforts and interventions of the administration of Governor Alex Otti towards a better welfare for them. She added that such attitudes would attract disciplinary actions, such as query, suspension and dismissal in line with Public Service Rules and Teachers Code of Conduct.

“The full weight of public service rules shall be invoked where necessary, and the government will not hesitate to act in the interest of the children and the future of our state”.

Lady Onuoha described the development as not only unacceptable, but a gross breach of professional ethics, Public Service Rules and betrayal of the trust reposed on educators to build the minds of future generations.

She noted with joy that the administration of Governor Alex Otti has been committed to the welfare of teachers, as teachers now receive salaries promptly and consistently without delay.

She equally noted that teachers’ promotions that were long overdue have been approved with leave allowance, while 27.5% Teachers’ special salary ( TSS) has also been actualized.

“The 27.5% Teachers Special Salary (TSS) has been actualized, and over 20% of the Abia State 2025 Budget has been committed to the education sector, demonstrating a high level of priority and sincerity of purpose, one of the highest in the country.”

The Executive Chairman of ASUBEB announced that, going forward, the Board will be rolling out a statewide monitoring and enforcement strategy in partnership with the Local Government Education Authorities and School Based Management Committee, adding that the steps include; introduction of Biometric Attendance Systems in schools to monitor and track daily teachers presence and punctuality.

Lady Onuoha said other measures include: strengthening of Quality Assurance and Monitoring Teams to conduct unannounced visits and audits across public primary and junior secondary schools, submission of monthly attendance reports by Head Teachers to their respective Local Government Education Authorities and ASUBEB for review and compliance checks.

She urged Teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector to uphold the vision of a New Abia where education is not just free and compulsory, but also impactful, purposeful, and transformational.

“Together, let us uphold the vision of a New Abia where education is not just free and compulsory, but also impactful, purposeful, and transformational.

“Let me reiterate, this administration is not just committed to building more classrooms;we are committed to filling them with qualified, present, motivated and responsible teachers.

“Teachers must reciprocate the goodwill of this government by being physically present, professionally prepared, and morally committed,” Lady Onuoha noted.

The ASUBEB boss, who commended Governor Alex Otti for his commitment in education sector, called on parents and members of the public to reach out to the Board through its customer care line on 07076904864 for complaints, inquiries and to report of erring schools and teachers to enable the government monitor and carry out necessary enforcement.