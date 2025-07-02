8th conference of the Network of African Parliamentarians on Defense, Security committees held in Abuja

From left… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Ahmed Satomi; Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen and the representative of the Chief of Defence, Air Commodore Oyekunle Abiodun, during the 8th conference of the Network of African Parliamentarians on Defense and Security committees in Abbuja, Wednesday.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2