Strengthening Nigeria’s Digital Infrastructure: The Bedrock for Inclusive Innovation and Economic Growth

By Oluwole Asalu

Nigeria finds itself at a pivotal moment in its digital journey. While recent reports from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) indicate steady progress in broadband penetration, rising to 48.15% in April from 44% in December 2024, this figure remains significantly below the ambitious 70% national target. This shortfall is more than a mere statistic, it represents a serious gap in our foundational infrastructure, hindering access for businesses, limiting innovation, stifling job creation, and ultimately restraining Nigeria’s full participation in the global digital economy.

Robust digital infrastructure, encompassing reliable power, widespread broadband, accessible data centers, and seamless cloud access, is not merely supportive; it is foundational. Without these pillars, investments in high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, and remote work will remain fragmented efforts, unable to deliver at scale or inclusively. Simply put, our infrastructure capacity will largely determine whether Nigeria truly becomes a digital powerhouse or remains a collection of isolated tech successes.

Building the Foundation

Accelerating broadband access is paramount. The National Broadband Alliance (NBAN), launched recently, aims to boost penetration to 70% by year-end, targeting minimum speeds of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural regions. However, this progress is continually hampered by prohibitive Right of Way (RoW) fees levied by many states, which actively block fiber expansion and delay critical network builds. While the federal government’s proposal to invest US$2 billion via the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) demonstrates commitment, its success hinges on policy harmony and efficient, coordinated deployment across all levels of government.

Ensuring affordable data and devices is equally crucial. Despite almost 29% of Nigerians regularly using the internet, high data costs and expensive smartphones continue to exclude a significant portion of our population. The absence of a local smartphone assembly plant keeps entry-level prices stubbornly high. To truly democratize digital access, we must explore lowering import duties, actively encouraging local manufacturing, and implementing targeted subsidies for broadband services.

Furthermore, digital infrastructure cannot thrive without a stable electricity supply. Undependable power leads to inconsistent uptime and unreliable service delivery, particularly in rural communities. It’s imperative that we fully embrace micro-grid solar solutions and renewable backup systems. At Quomodo Systems Africa, we are already investing in hybrid energy models for co-working spaces and digital hubs to mitigate these disruptions, and we strongly advocate for this approach to be scaled nationally.

Charting Future Growth

To truly unlock our potential, government, the private sector, and international partners must align on shared objectives: rural broadband expansion, fiber densification, and improved data center and cloud access. The NBAN is a commendable multi-sector alliance, but realizing its ambitious plan demands a unified regulatory framework and widespread public awareness campaigns.

Nigeria must also leverage its inherent strengths: empowering local telcos, building upon existing fiber networks, and strategically integrating satellite services like Starlink to reach our most remote areas. Innovative models, such as public-private partnerships in schools, healthcare facilities, and marketplaces, can drive efficient rollouts, foster trust, and accelerate adoption and usage.

Without a robust digital backbone, Nigeria’s high-growth sectors will remain largely confined to a few urban centers. For every thriving startup or remote worker in Lagos, thousands in smaller towns and rural communities remain disconnected. This imbalance profoundly hinders inclusive growth. Comprehensive infrastructure ensures digital inclusion across all of Nigeria’s geographies, enabling remote work, e-health, digital agriculture, education, fintech, and cybersecurity to truly flourish nationwide.

Nigeria possesses the fundamental assets to become Africa’s digital backbone: a youthful, dynamic population, an undeniable entrepreneurial spirit, and growing investor confidence. However, infrastructure is the keystone. Reliable broadband, affordable access, stable power, and integrated systems are the prerequisites that make all other digital advancements possible.

By doubling down on strategic infrastructure investments, fostering seamless policy cooperation, and leveraging the combined power of government and industry, we can lay a resilient foundation for an inclusive, globally competitive digital economy.

The time for decisive action is now. Nigerian policymakers, telcos, financiers, technology firms, and civic leaders must unequivocally treat digital infrastructure as a vital national asset. With focused effort and unwavering collaboration, we can construct the digital scaffolding that will support innovation, drive job creation, and ensure long-term prosperity, leaving no Nigerian behind in our digital future.

Oluwole Asalu is the Founder and CEO of Quomodo Systems Africa, a thought leader dedicated to advancing Nigeria’s ICT ecosystem and fostering innovation across the continent.