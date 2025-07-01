Sensitisation Workshop on genetically modified organisms , products for house of reps press corps held in Abuja

From left… Chief Executive Officer, Rufus Ebegba Centre for Leadership and Environmental Sustainability and former Director General/Chief Executive Officer, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba, Director, Agric. Biotech, Department NABDA, Dr. Rose Gidado, Principal Investigator, Pod Borer Resistant Cowpea, Department, Institute of Agricultural Research, Zaria, Professor Ishiyaku Mohammed and Editor-in-Chief AfricaSTI, Diran Onifade, during the Sensitization Workshop on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and their Products for the House of Representatives Press Corps, in Abuja, Monday.

From 3rd left… Chairman Press Corps House of Representatives Mr Gboyega Onadiran, Director Agric Biotech Department [NABDA] / Guest Speaker Dr Rose Gidado, Editor in chief Africa STl/ Guest speaker, Mr Diran Onifade, CEO,Rufus Ebegba Centre for Leaderships and Environment Sustainability/Guest speaker, Dr Rufus Ebegba with the members of press corps House of Representatives in a group photograph, during a Sensitisation workshop on Genetically Modified Organism [GMOs] and their Products, organised for members house of representative press corps by AATF in Abuja yesterday …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.