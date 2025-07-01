Owolabi Salis makes history as first Nigerian Astronaut

Owolabi Salis, among the seven Astronauts Hoisting the Nigerian flag at the Astronauts Village, Western Texas.

Eminent U.S.-based Lawyer and Politician, Chief Owolabi Salis has blazed a historic trail as the first Nigerian to travel to space above the Karman line, the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, located at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) above sea level.

The Blue Origin which took the history making Astronauts on the eventful flight, touched back on a grand arrival from the epic space adventure at the tarmac of the exotic space village in Western Texas, as they ran into the warm embrace of friends, families and well wishers, with passionate hugs, kisses and excited giggles.

Salis, the only Black amongst the crew of astronauts basking in radiance, resplendent in his finicky astronaut fatigue, emerged from the space-ship, in full glare of the cynosural universe of global watchers, amidst the ambience of the sprawling grandeur and beauty of the exotic space village, announcing his unforgettable historic involvement, which he dedicated to the victims of discrimination and civil rights violations

Salis was seen with an African-made cap donned over the Astronaut jacket, as a patriotic gesture deliberately calculated to generate campaigns for greater participation of Africans in the exploration of space science and technology

The Blue Origin identity for the group is NS-33 and the group name is Solstice-33.

“Space is a humbling place. All those leaders causing trouble in this planet should be sent to space; they will be humbled and sober,” – said Salis in a sobering fit of excitement

The dynamic and upwardly mobile high-flier and visionary, who had criss-crossed virtually the entire continents of the world, was on board with a six-member NS-33 crew, comprising Allie Kuehner, Carl Kuehner, Jim Sitkin, Freddie Rescigno, Jr., Leland Larson, and Chief Owolabi Salis.

The eminent Nigerian Astronaut described the experience as “extremely humbling, stupefying and emotionally overwhelming as I gaped in wonderment, beholding the universe in its awe-inspiring splendour, and delightsome cosmic spectacle, with its eerie music resonating in surreal ecstasy, teleporting the soul to heights.

“It was indeed for me a great eye-opener, widening my vista, drawing me closer, more than ever before, towards my maker, the invisible one, whose creative mind had fashioned the inscrutable mystery of the universe, said Salis, the Spiritual Leader, Soul Maker’s Ministry Worldwide.

The eminent scholar and author of the classic book on “Equitocracy- a Diversity based democracy, who earlier had made history as the first Black African to travel to the extreme Polar divide of the North and South Pole, described the outer-space adventure as a diametrically different experience and simply out of this world.”It is an event which is better experienced than imagined” he intoned

“In embarking on this epic adventure, I am also inspired by the motive to fire the imagination of fellow Africans and Blacks in diaspora, on the limitless possibilities endemic in the Black race as a whole;to awaken every member of this highly endowed specie of the homo-sapien, particularly the governments of Black nations across the global universe to awake from age-old slumber and join the global mainstream of Super-power nations in lifting the world of science and technology, particularly the science of space travel to greater frontiers, for greater racial esteem and accelerated tempo of development within the larger macrocosm of the Black world” Salis stated further

Delving into his spiritual discovery, Salis, who is also the Spiritual Leader, Soul Maker’s Ministry Worldwide, remarked:

“I went to space on a spiritual journey. What I found very interesting was that I was floating like a bird as I beheld the sprawling vastness of the space and our planet supernaturally suspended on the atmosphere,with no discernible extraneous force,at least naked to the physical eyes, holding it.That is amazingly mysterious. I went on a spiritual pilgrimage for inspiration and spiritual research on the mystery of the soul, the mystery of existence and the mystery of the universe, and I think I found at least a little hint of answers to my sacred quest.”

” If our planet could be revolving so persistently in respect to a definite pattern or order, then a spirit being must certainly be in charge. I believe fully now that the spirit being, the Almighty Lord, or Controller of the Universe, inextricably dwelling in us and connected with our souls, is the right being to worship and nothing else. Again, it seems that this Omnipotent Controller of the Universe may necessarily not be the same as those misconstruedly being misrepresented in many religious books on our planet.”

” Another point of deep introspection in the course of my research was, where do the souls that drive and propel us come from, and where do they go when we die?

One thing that is clear, in all these is that whoever is responsible for our planet has set ample examples in nature, worthy of emulation in solving the multi-faceted nature of problems and concerns as might confront us at one time or the other, in the voyage of life.”

“If you are busy perpetrating your magic on our planet, boasting in it as the ultimate of all powers, you will be disappointed to know that your power is nothing in space and you are just nobody. This indeed goes to pinpoint the supremacy of our Creator,w ho made all things, and our absolute powerlessness to question his authority.”

” All those leaders who thrive in causing trouble and formenting chaos and crisis at all times, should be sent to space to live just for one day. They will surely be humbled because space is a humbling place that offers quite a pretty sobering experience.

“And all those religious leaders and magicians, out there, going about propagating tissues of vanities should be sent to space to realize that the only Spirit Being worthy of praise is The Almighty Lord of the Universe, the Lord of Diversity and the Maker and Owner of all souls. This is not the same being as described in many religious books.”

