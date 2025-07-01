Nigeria congratulates Rwanda on her Independence Day

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar extends his warmest congratulations to His Excellency, Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda on the occasion of the Independence Anniversary of their country.

The Independence anniversary certainly marks a significant milestone in Rwanda’s history, symbolizing resilience, progress, and the enduring spirit of the Rwandan people.

Nigeria commends Rwanda’s remarkable socio-economic transformation, commitment to peace, and leadership in regional and global affairs under the visionary stewardship of His Excellency, President Paul Kagame.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Mr Kimiebi Ebinefa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital

It stated that as fellow members of the African Union and the Commonwealth of Nations, Nigeria values the strong bilateral relations between our two countries and remains committed to deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, and sustainable development.

On this joyous occasion, Nigeria reaffirms its solidarity with Rwanda and look forward to continued collaboration in advancing peace and sustainable development, pan-African unity and prosperity for our people.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2