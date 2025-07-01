23.9 C
Leo Stan Ekeh Donates ₦20 Million to Charly Boy Foundation, Champions Prostate Health Awareness in Nigeria

Technology magnate and Chairman of Zinox Group, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, has donated ₦20 million to the Charly Boy Foundation, in a heartfelt gesture aimed at saving lives and promoting men’s health. The donation, presented at a brief ceremony, is earmarked specifically to support Nigerian men battling prostate conditions, a growing but often overlooked health crisis in the country.

The philanthropist and tech visionary, who described the donation as a “token and first installment,” revealed a personal connection to the Foundation’s founder, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, saying they both attended Holy Ghost College, Owerri, where Ekeh was Charles Oputa’s junior.

He further urged him to step back from activism, which he had been involved in for many years, and to focus instead on the foundation, an endeavor he now considers a spiritual assignment. He also assured him of his continued support.

Alongside the monetary support, Mr. Ekeh also donated a large supply of catheter kits, vital emergency tools often needed by men suffering from prostate-related complications. This practical support is expected to go a long way in assisting underprivileged men who cannot afford basic medical supplies. These kits are also a reflection of Mr. Ekeh’s broader vision to tackle societal problems using technology, a hallmark of his philanthropic and entrepreneurial pursuits.

Reacting emotionally to the gesture, Charles Oputa said, “I had my own challenge with prostate. I’ve gone through two surgeries. To me, this Foundation is not just charity; it’s a spiritual journey. I want men to have the information, the tools, and the support I didn’t have. This is about saving lives. Thank you”.

The Charly Boy Foundation, started by the iconic entertainer and activist, is dedicated to raising awareness about prostate health, funding medical treatments, and educating Nigerian men on prevention and early detection. With Mr. Oputa’s personal experience and passion driving the mission, the Foundation is quickly becoming a critical voice in men’s health advocacy in Nigeria.

Medical experts have long warned that prostate cancer and other prostate-related issues are on the rise in Nigeria, yet public awareness and early testing remain low, often due to stigma, ignorance, or lack of access to care. The Foundation hopes to reverse this trend through outreach, partnerships, and donor support.

With this high-profile donation, Mr. Ekeh has not only ignited momentum for the Foundation’s work but also sent a powerful message to other well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations: Men’s health matter.

 

