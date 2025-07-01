Konga Celebrates 13 Years of Transforming E-Commerce in Nigeria with Month-Long ‘Yafun Yafun Deals’ Anniversary Sale

Konga, Nigeria’s trailblazing composite e-commerce giant, is marking a remarkable 13-year journey of innovation, impact, and transformation in digital commerce with an explosive month-long celebration — the Konga 13th Anniversary Sale.

From July 1st to 31st, 2025, shoppers across Nigeria can unlock unbeatable deals. The 13th Konga Anniversary Sale is themed Yafun Yafun Deals and it has lined up a celebration packed with unbeatable deals and exciting offers, such as massive discounts of up to 50%, thrilling flash sales, free delivery on select items, and exclusive bundle offers across all categories — in what promises to be the biggest shopping event of the summer.

Konga embarked on a mission to revolutionize retail in Nigeria when it was launched as a simple online platform in 2012. Following acquisition by the Zinox Group, what began as a bold digital venture has undergone a remarkable transformation and quickly grew into a household name.

Launched in 2012 as a pioneering online marketplace, Konga has evolved, post its strategic acquisition by the Zinox Group, into a powerful digital ecosystem, reshaping how Nigerians shop, pay, travel, access healthcare, and experience media. Today, Konga proudly operates eight fast-growing verticals: Konga Online, KongaPay, Konga Health, Konga Travel and Tours, Konga Corporate, Konga Logistics, Konga Retail, and Konga Communications (Konga TV and FM).

Through years of relentless innovation, Konga has not only driven Nigeria’s digital economy forward but has also empowered thousands of businesses, bridged access gaps, created employment, and fostered financial inclusion across the nation.

Commenting on this significant anniversary, Nnamdi Ekeh, Group CEO, Konga, expressed profound appreciation. “Thirteen years ago, Konga set out to transform Nigeria’s commerce landscape. Today, as we celebrate this milestone, we are incredibly proud of the impact we’ve made – not just in e-commerce, but in fostering digital inclusion and supporting countless businesses.

“This Anniversary Sale is our way of saying a massive thank you to our customers, partners, and everyone who has journeyed with us. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering unmatched value as we look forward to even greater achievements in the years to come,” he added.

Also commenting on the anniversary, Dave Omeregie, Chief Operating Officer, Konga, added, “Our journey has been one of relentless innovation, operational excellence, and an unshakable commitment to customer satisfaction. As we celebrate 13 years, we are doubling down on our mission to lead Africa’s digital commerce frontier.

“From last-mile delivery to secure payments, healthcare access, and smart retailing, Konga has built a unique infrastructure that is enabling real change. This anniversary is not just about the past — it’s a statement of intent for the future.”

This year’s Yafun Yafun Deals is more than a promotional event — it’s a tribute to the millions of Nigerians who have made Konga their go-to platform for convenience, quality, and trust. From premium electronics to everyday essentials, the 13th Anniversary Sale delivers unbeatable value and excitement to homes and businesses alike.

The Konga 2025 Anniversary Sale is more than just a promotional event; it’s a celebration of Nigeria’s digital evolution and Konga’s enduring commitment to its people. Shoppers can participate in the Konga 13th Anniversary Sale by visiting Konga (https://www.konga.com) or downloading the Konga App. Nigerians are invited to join the festivities and take advantage of the extraordinary deals available throughout July.