Julius Berger reaffirms resilience, long-term value at 2025 investors forum

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the nation’s leading engineering construction giant has reaffirmed its reputation as an investment-grade company at its 2025 Investors Forum, held virtually on June 24.

The Forum was notably the first hosted by the Company’s new Managing Director, Engr. Dr Peer Lubasch, who assumed leadership in October 2024.

Alongside Executive Director Finance, Mr Christian Hausemann, Dr Lubasch presented a compelling update on the company’s financial resilience, strategic direction, and forward-looking agenda, reinforcing Julius Berger’s enduring appeal to both local and international investors.

Julius Berger delivered a record-setting performance in 2024, underpinned by disciplined execution, operational resilience, and a forward-thinking growth strategy.

Record Revenue Growth: Group revenue surged by 27.8% to ₦567.7 billion, fuelled by increased project execution and enhanced contributions from subsidiaries.

Significant Increase in Profit: Profit before tax rose by 34.1% to ₦29.6 billion, supported by prudent cost management, FX-hedging through its German subsidiary, and investment returns.

Asset Base Expansion: Total assets climbed 48.9% to over ₦1.023 trillion, reinforcing balance sheet strength.

Historic Dividend: Paid its highest-ever dividend of ₦3.25 per share, totalling ₦5.2 billion, underscoring shareholder value creation.

Credit Rating Upgrade: Upgraded from A- to A (Stable Outlook) by Augusto & Co., driven by strong governance and financial health.

Diversified Shareholding Structure: 44.63% of shares held by a diverse mix of institutional, pension, and retail investors.

Cross-Border Expansion: Secured a second international contract in the Republic of Benin, solidifying its regional expansion agenda.

ESG and Digital Milestones: Major investments in solar power, digital fuel monitoring, and adoption of SAP S/4HANA ERP reflect a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Resilience and Strategic Leadership:

Despite a turbulent macroeconomic landscape in 2024 marked by high inflation, exchange rate volatility, and surging material costs, Julius Berger delivered record financial results.

Dr. Lubasch highlighted that “Julius Berger’s momentum stayed strong, though the year was marked by economic volatility and shifting market dynamics.”

The Company’s robust structures, sound governance, and disciplined strategy ensured continued progress and operational stability.

Operational Excellence and Diversification:

In 2024, Julius Berger successfully executed high-impact infrastructure projects across Abia, Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, and Rivers states, alongside strategic federal assets in Abuja.

Key projects included:

Bodo-Bonny Road and Bridge: A Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative unlocking economic potential in Rivers State;

Opebi-Mende Link Bridge (Lagos): Easing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility

Port Harcourt Ring Road (Rivers): One of the largest urban infrastructure projects in the state

Delta and Abia State Infrastructure: From road corridors in Warri-Effurun to full reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

International Reach: A second contract win in the Republic of Benin supports Julius Berger’s regional growth strategy.

The Company also commissioned landmark federal buildings, including the new Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) headquarters and the rehabilitated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, enhancing Nigeria’s diplomatic and commercial infrastructure.

Subsidiary Performance and Diversification Strategy:

Julius Berger’s subsidiaries enhanced both technical capacity and revenue diversification across the Group for instance.

Julius Berger International GmbH (Germany): Delivered foreign exchange earnings and led client acquisition in Europe.

Primetech and Project Design Engineering: Drove green design integration, fuel monitoring systems, and digital engineering innovations.

Abumet: Completed facades and high-grade installations, including over 12,000 sqm of Evonig glass on major towers and

Julius Berger Services Nigeria: Strengthened logistics and cargo handling, serving both internal and external clients.

Subsidiaries are increasingly accountable for revenue generation beyond the parent company and are measured against KPIs to drive operational independence and profitability.

On Governance and Stability Julius Berger’s Board leadership transitions were smoothly executed:

Dr Peer Lubasch appointed Managing Director (Oct 2024)

Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh appointed Chairman (April 2025); and Dr Muhammadu Indimi joined the Board (Nov 2024). The Board continues to provide high-level governance through five standing committees.

Ongoing board education ensures alignment with evolving global ESG standards and risk frameworks.

Julius Berger is among the first Nigerian firms to voluntarily adopt the ISSB’s IFRS S1 & S2 ESG reporting standards, with a full report due in 2027.

As for Sustainability and Innovation, Julius Berger’s, sustainability remained a core focus in 2024:

Clean energy adoption:

Transitioned to solar across multiple sites; reduced diesel reliance

Digital transformation: Deployed real-time fuel monitoring systems; migrated to SAP S/4HANA ERP

ESG integration: Progressed toward ISSB-aligned sustainability reporting, with first full report expected by 2027

CSI investment: ₦555 million committed to education, healthcare, rural infrastructure, and reforestation

Financial Performance and Shareholder Value:

Julius Berger reported a 27.8% revenue increase to ₦567.7 billion and a 34.1% rise in profit before tax to ₦29.6 billion.

Total assets reached ₦1.023 trillion, reflecting prudent financial management and growth.

The Company’s highest-ever dividend payout of ₦3.25 per share (₦5.2 billion) underscores its commitment to delivering tangible value to shareholders.

The Executive Director Finance, Mr Christian Hausemann, also emphasised that Julius Berger’s low-leverage model, ₦162.0 billion cash reserves, ensure funding flexibility and capital strength.

A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Julius Berger’s 2024 performance confirms its position as one of Nigeria’s most investment-worthy companies.

The Company’s ability to achieve record revenue and profit in a challenging environment, deliver historic dividends, and maintain a strong balance sheet demonstrates operational excellence and prudent management.

With a proven track record of over 750 completed projects, a forward-looking strategy focused on diversification and regional expansion, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation, Julius Berger stands out as a trusted partner for progress and a compelling vehicle for long-term value creation.

Julius Berger is Nigeria’s most trusted engineering and construction group, with over 60 years of expertise and more than 750 completed projects.

