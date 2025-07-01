GMOs bridging the gap between growing population , food insecurity-NBRSA

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The National Biotechnology Research and Safety Agency NBRDA has said that the introduction of Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs into the nation’s agricultural sector is gradually bridging the yawning gap between the growing population and food insecurity in Nigeria and the entire Africa.

Director-General DG of the Agency, Prof Abdullahi Mustapha, stated this during a sensitization workshop on Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs in Abuja.

Represented by the Director Agricultural Biotechnology Department Dr.Rose Gidado, he said that Biotechnology s the use of modern scientific techniques, including genetic engineering, to improve or modify plants, animals and micro-organisms.

He said that Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs are genetic material that has been altered in a way that does not occur naturally, adding that it allows selected individual genes to be transferred from one organism to another, including non-related species.

The essence of GMOs he further stated is to increase food production in order to ensure food security, to improve nutritive value of food, to improve agricultural practices and ensure food security.

The agency said that there are no harmful effects or otherwise of GMOs as a result of the consumption of such foods adding that it had significantly improved food production nationwide.

The DG also said that all food and other GMO products are properly regulated, taking into account health and environmental risks as well as trade-related issues.

He also said that there is a regulatory framework for GMO food products in the country by the National Biosafety Management Agency NBMA and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

