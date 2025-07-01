FCT strike enters 14th week, Senior Citizens Forum demands action from Wike

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senior Citizens Forum has appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the six Area Council Chairmen to immediately resolve the three-month-old strike that has paralyzed primary education and healthcare services across the territory.

The strike, which has entered its 14th week, has resulted in the closure of over 500 primary schools and 200 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the territory, leaving millions of residents without access to basic education and healthcare.

The Forum’s Coordinator, Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara, described the situation as a monumental failure of governance that has left the nation’s capital in a state of social emergency.

“The simultaneous collapse of our primary schools and healthcare centers represents a double tragedy for our society.

“While our children roam the streets instead of classrooms, our sick and vulnerable are being denied basic medical care.

This is not the Abuja we envisioned. These acts are good reasons why FCT should have full-scale democratic structures.”

The Forum proposed concrete solutions to resolve the strike as it called for the immediate reconvening of the tripartite committee to find a solution to the strike.

The Forum suggested that the FCT Minister should deduct the workers’ salaries directly from the council allocations to pay the workers. The Forum also proposed the establishment of a special intervention fund for area council workers to support the payment of their salaries.

They also demanded the immediate and full implementation of the minimum wage for all workers, clearance of all outstanding arrears, and direct payment from council allocations by the FCT Minister if the chairmen refuse to comply.

They also called for an emergency tripartite meeting between the FCTA leadership, the Area Council Chairmen, and Labour unions to put an end to the prolonged strike.

The Forum emphasized that the Minister has both the moral authority and constitutional power to compel compliance.

They urged the Minister to act now to prevent further loss of lives and futures due to government negligence.

“The Honourable Minister must rise to this occasion. We know his reputation as a man of action.

Now is the time to deploy that political will to rescue our education and health sectors”.

The Forum’s Coordinator stressed that the situation is unacceptable and that the Minister must rise to the occasion to rescue the education and health sectors.

“We cannot afford another week of this paralysis. The Minister must act now before we lose more lives and futures to government negligence”.

