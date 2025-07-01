Breaking news : Police confirms assassination of 10 Ebonyi indigenes resident in Anambra 

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Palpable fear has gripped indigenes of Anambra state following the murder of about 10 indigenes of Ebonyi state resident in Anambra state by a yet to be identified gunmen.

The incident it was gathered happened at Ogboji community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, late on Monday, when some arme assailants invaded a gathering of people and opened fire on them, thereby killing no fewer than 13 persons.

It was gathered that the armed hoodlums stormed the area in two Sport Utility Vehicles and unprovokedly attacked the people, who were holding their monthly general meeting, while also shooting indiscriminately into the air.

Although, members of the community said 13 persons were killed during the attack, but police sources, however, confirmed 10 killed.

Speaking to journalists in a press release issued on Tuesday, a resident of the area and the President of Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State, Prince Chigozie Nweke, said non-indigenes were mostly the victims of the attack.

Nweke said, “It was a tragic and horrifying Monday evening for members of the Ogboji community, particularly non-indigenes residing in the area as gunmen stormed a meeting venue in the area and brutally murdered about 13 persons.

“The attack, which occurred between 6:00pm and 7:00pm, left the affected families in mourning. We bring to the attention of the Anambra State Government the killing of these persons, mostly indigenes of Ebonyi State at Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area by yet to be identified gunmen.”

Nweke also appealed to the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu and urged him to mobilise the Command’s personnel to hunt down the culprits.

Narrating his ordeal in the incident, a survivor, Augustine Odom, who is the chairman of the Ebonyi community in Ogboji, described the attack as “sudden and unprovoked”.

Odom said, “The community was holding its regular monthly meeting when the assailants struck. We were having our monthly meeting of the Ebonyi community, which holds on the last Monday of every month, beginning at 4:00pm.

“This gathering was known to our Town Union President. It was a peaceful meeting aimed at discussing welfare issues affecting our members. Then, around 6:30pm, a group of gunmen arrived in a Sienna vehicle and accused us of holding a meeting against them.

“The attackers demanded the group’s minutes book, and thereafter seized it and opened fire on the participants. They collected our minutes book, ordered everyone to lie down, and then asked the chairman to stand. Moments later, they started shooting us. About 13 of our members were killed on the spot. The treasurer and I survived with gunshot wounds.”

Odom added that those killed were from various communities in Ebonyi State, including Izzi, Ikwo, and Mgbo and other villages.

The two survivors, who are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in the area, expressed shock, stating that they had no known disputes with any individual or group prior to the attack, adding, “We have no issues with anyone. We are law-abiding residents who simply gathered to support one another.”

Confirming the development when contacted on Tuesday, the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said police operatives have condoned the area while investigations have begun to unmasked the perpetrators behind the dastardly act.

Ikenga said the victims were rushed to the hospital where about 10 were confirmed dead and their corpses have been deposited at the morgue.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command has condemned the indiscriminate shooting incident that resulted in fatal injuries and fatalities to ten persons on the evening of 30th June, 2025, at Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area. The Police has further assured that the Command shall hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The armed criminals came in two Sport Utility Vehicles and attacked the gathering of a group unprovokedly, shooting sporadically.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital and regrettably, 10 people were confirmed dead. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.