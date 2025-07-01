AKK Gas Pipeline: NNPCL announces successful crossing of River Niger

UGO AMADI

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has announced the successful River Niger crossing of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline, AKK, Gas Pipeline Project, marking a major milestone for Nigeria’s progress and delivering power, economic growth and unity through infrastructure.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, who announced the significant milestone while delivering a Keynote Address at the 24th NOG Energy Week (NOG) on Tuesday, said the feat was achieved through effective and innovative contract reengineering and industry collaboration.

Ojulari said, “I want to announce to you today that the AKK pipeline have crossed the River Niger. Before the end of 2025, we will complete the pipeline connections. This achievement isn’t about NNPC, it’s about all of us.”

He noted, “Over the years at the NOG Conference, stakeholders have been talking about the significant challenges in Nigeria oil and gas industry, such as pipeline availability, security, leading to the inability to achieve our production targets.

“As of today, with the efforts of the government and different solutions being put in place, we have been able to surmount the challenges.”

He said that for the first time in a long while, the nation enjoyed 100% crude oil pipelines availability throughout June 2025.

He said the feat which was possible through the industry-wide security interventions led by the NNPC helped to boost crude oil production.

Speaking further, he called for more investments to boost production, adding that NNPC Limited has been able to turn the narrative around by consistently meeting its cash-call obligations to Joint Venture operations.

While talking about the NNPCL’s developmental plan in a presentation, Ojulari acknowledged that the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, enabled NNPCL to perform as a limited liability company.

In his words, “Today, NNPCL raises its financing for all its businesses and works in collaboration with its partners to unlock projects. This has been productive.”

He reinforced NNPC’s commitment to delivering on its mandate to close deals and attract huge investments into the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Notably, he also acknowledged the federal government, including the ministers, NUPRC, NMDPRA, NCDMB, and other prominent industry stakeholders, for their collective support towards NNPCL.

He thanked all the stakeholders, including security personnel who have been supporting the company in achieving its mandates in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline, AKK, spanning 614km, is designed to deliver 2.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The pipeline stands as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy and economic strategy.

With the River Niger crossing completed, the AKK pipeline to Northern corridor is now fully connected and positioning the project for completion by Q4 2025.