Akeredolu: Ondo Attorney General okays probe of Ex-Governor’s death

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN has affirmed the reception of petitions from concerned groups requesting the invocation of the Coroners Law of Ondo State in relation to the death of the former Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

A statement from the Commissioner’s office affirmed that citizens have the right to request the invocation of the Coroners Law, which is designed to address public concerns surrounding deaths considered unnatural or controversial.

He emphasized that under the law, any citizen or group who reasonably suspects foul play or has lingering questions about a person’s death has the legal right to demand a coroner’s inquest.

The statement said”It is not out of place for citizens to demand its invocation when there are legitimate concerns.

The Attorney General is duty-bound to act in accordance with the law once such concerns are raised by members of the public.”

While confirming the receipt of petitions relating to the demise of the late Governor, Ajulo maintained that the law would be allowed to take its course without bias or sentiment.

He assured that the Ministry, under his leadership, is committed to transparency, the rule of law, and due process in handling such sensitive matters.

“We have received petitions from groups both within and outside the state, including professional bodies and even from the late Governor’s hometown.

“Let me be clear, due process will be followed. The law is there to serve the people and ensure that truth and justice prevail”.

The petitioners urged the Attorney General to initiate an inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding the former Governor’s death.

They raised concerns based on previous and recent public statements, as well as what they described as “unguarded and unhinged conduct” of the former First Lady, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

In their petitions, she and others were explicitly named as persons of interest, with the petitioners claiming her actions cast doubt on the official narrative that the former Governor died from cancer-related complications.

When asked about the steps his office would take in response, the Attorney General reiterated that there is a legal process for everything and urged citizens to allow the law to take its full course without prematurely casting aspersions on anyone saying “If invitations or arrests need to be made, the process will not deviate from doing the needful.”

Responding to questions about the inspection of the remains of the late Governor, Dr. Ajulo clarified that such matters fall within the purview of the Coroners Law and the discretion of the Coroner Judge, not his or that of any individual. “The law will be allowed to take its course.” He added.

The chief law officer of the State also called for calm and civility, urging members of the public to let legal procedures unfold without interference.

He said, “We must approach this issue with civility, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility to the legacy of the late Governor and the peace of the state.”

Reiterating the commitment of the current administration, Ajulo stressed that the government under Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa remains unwavering in its pursuit of justice and constitutional order.

“No one is above the law, and no one is beneath its protection. Where the law provides a remedy, the government of Governor Aiyedatiwa will not be found wanting.” He concluded.

