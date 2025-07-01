23.7 C
July 3, 2025
25th Milo Basketball Championship finale organises by Nestle Nigeria Plc, held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0323

-L–r …Representative of Universal Basic Education Commission Abuja, Dr  Mrs Gabagi; President, Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), Mrs. Olabisi  Joseph; Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Boladale Odunlami; Category Manager, Beverages, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche; Secretary General (NSSF), Dr Oba Funsho Usman; during the 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos. June 26, 2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Two teams are playing basketball.

Team Father ‘O’ Connell Science College, Niger State with Nestle Nigeria Plc management, during 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos.

 Physically challenged Basketballers,  during the 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos.

From left… Category Manager,  Beverages, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mrs  Ifeayichukwu  Orabuche; applauding the winner of 2025 Milo Basketball Championship team, Father ‘O’ Connell Science School, Niger state during the 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos. June 26, 2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

