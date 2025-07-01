25th Milo Basketball Championship finale organises by Nestle Nigeria Plc, held in Lagos

-L–r …Representative of Universal Basic Education Commission Abuja, Dr Mrs Gabagi; President, Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), Mrs. Olabisi Joseph; Commercial Manager, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Boladale Odunlami; Category Manager, Beverages, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Ifeanyichukwu Orabuche; Secretary General (NSSF), Dr Oba Funsho Usman; during the 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos. June 26, 2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Two teams are playing basketball.

Team Father ‘O’ Connell Science College, Niger State with Nestle Nigeria Plc management, during 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos.

Physically challenged Basketballers, during the 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos.

From left… Category Manager, Beverages, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mrs Ifeayichukwu Orabuche; applauding the winner of 2025 Milo Basketball Championship team, Father ‘O’ Connell Science School, Niger state during the 25th Milo Basketball Championship Finale in Lagos. June 26, 2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2