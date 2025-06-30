Troops kill terrorist kingpin Mai Wada in Zamfara, recover arms, ammunition in significant bandits defeat

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Nigerian Defence authorities on Sunday confirmed a significant victory in the fight against terrorists and criminal elements across the country, as the troops of 1 Brigade of Operation FASAN YAMA in Zamfara State neutralised a terrorist kingpin identified as Mai Dada.

The terrorist lord met his waterloo during a counterattack in Maru LGA of Zamfara state.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye while disclosing the development on Sunday, stated that the operational tempo of the military across theatres has intensified, leading to significant successes recorded by the troops.

Giving further disclosure of the operations, Kangye, the well-planned operations had the troops of the Land Component of Operation HADIN KAI from 82 Division Task Force Battalion supported by Air Component conducting fighting patrol in Ngoshe, Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

They recovered 408 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 1,200 rounds of 7.62mm, and quantity 2 of 40mm RPG bombs along identified ISWAP/JAS withdrawal route.

He added that troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade neutralised three terrorists during a raid in Bama LGA, recovering a Dane gun and destroying terrorist life support structures.

Relatedly, troops of Sector 3 in Monguno, Borno State, intercepted a vehicle conveying supplies suspected to be terrorist logistics supplies.

“One suspect was arrested, while items recovered from him included 65 litres of PMS, 4 bags of rice, 5 bags of groundnuts, 4 bags of NPK fertilizer, some tubers of yam, 7 motorcycle headlights, 10 solar lights, 2,000 empty cement bags, 4 solar panels and one mobile phone”, he said in a statement he shared with The First Mail newspaper.

Other successes recorded by the military, according to the director, included the recovery of an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition after engaging fleeing armed men on a motorcycle in Kaduna State, by the troops of 2 Battalion on escort duty in Birnin Gwari.

“Troops of JTF Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted an offensive operation at TANGUR, KWAKAS, HOROP, TULUS, JINAK, and HOKK villages in BOKKOS LGA of PLATEAU State. During the operation, troops exploited the mountainous areas in the communities with the aid of UAV/drone and recovered one Dane gun abandoned by the criminals on sighting troops”, he said.

Continuing, Kangye said, “In the North Central Theatre, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at JOOTER/KYADO responded to information on kidnappers’ activity along Road PEYKIA – WUKARI in Ukum LGA of Benue State. Following a fire fight, the kidnappers abandoned the victims and fled into the bush.

Troops rescued 5 passengers and recovered one vehicle. Similarly, Troops of 5 Battalion deployed at Otueke in Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa, Cross River arrested 2 suspects in possession of 2 locally fabricated pistols and one round of 9 mm ammo”.

The director assured of Armed Forces of Nigeria assured of continued collaboration with other security agencies and remained undaunted in the determination to dismantle criminal networks and maintain peace across the nation.