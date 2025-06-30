Redeployed Ondo CP, Afolabi hands over to successor, Lawal, says posting is normal routine

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The outgoing Commissioner of Police(CP) in Ondo state, Wilfred Afolabi on Monday in Akure, the state capital formally handed over to his successor,Adebowale Lawal.

The outgoing CP at the occasion lauded the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Kayode Egbetokun for the opportunity afforded him to be the 45th Police Commissioner in the State, at the peak of the security challenges witnessed in the Sunshine state in the recent past.

He particularly eulogized the IGP for the logistics and technical support made available to the Command which, according to him went a long way in, assisting them to have most of the breakthroughs they had.

Afolabi noted that It was on record that there had never been a time, even during the time of security challenges that he received any threat from Abuja,but rather words of encouragement.

Besides, he praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the support given to the Police Command in helping them to check some of the security challenges.

The outgoing CP said’ for those of us who are professionals, posting is a normal thing. And I shared it with some of my officers this morning, that maybe because of my PMA background, because in my days as a PMA personnel, no matter how good or no matter how fantastic that posting may be, after three or four months, you have to leave.

So that has become a part and parcel of me “So it’s a normal thing in the Nigeria Police Force.

So please, I want to correct the erroneous impression being given over some unsubstantiated matters, which they may have felt were being responsible for my posting.

I’ve always said it, and that’s how I approach life matters: that if God never wanted it, it would not have happened.

“So if it happens, it means it’s in line with the will of God for my life, and I go by that. The posting, I don’t know, but it was sent to me last Thursday, and almost immediately, I got in touch with him to congratulate him. And even this morning before we came here, I took time to call him and pray for him to succeed”

“We are all stakeholders in Nigeria Police job. Why we joined the job is to be part of creating a safe and secure environment for citizens of this country, and anywhere we find ourselves, we do it

“It is not the number of years you spent that really counts, but what you have been able to achieve within the short space of time that you were here. I’ve taken time to lecture, I mean, to communicate to the incoming CP of some of the things that we put in place that assisted us to achieve the successes we could boast of today. The past one month, go and do your research, we’ve not had a single case of kidnapping in Ondo State.

“And for the past two weeks, what we’ve been sending to Ondo State, I mean to the force headquarters, except yesterday when we recorded the suspected case of murder. So it’s as a result of the crime prevention strategies that we introduced and how our men were made to show more dedication to the job they’re doing. And I thank God that at the end of it, it yielded good dividends”.

Speaking on the new CP, Afolabi said Lawal is operationally sound, stressing that his successor’s CV is richer than that of his own because he spent more time in academics..

He sought for mutual trust between the police and members of the public which informed the initiative of the community safety partnership which has taken them to every part of the state.

Afolabi, while commending all other security Agencies within the state, also appreciated members of the public, stressing that 70 percent of the information that caused their breakthroughs came from external sources.

Responding, the new CP, Lawal said ” I want to appreciate what you have been able to do in this command. I’ve seen it as a very big shoe, but I have the confidence that with the management team around me and with the support of the good people of Ondo State and the press, we are going to succeed.

“Today is not a speaking day, but however, I’ve taken the responsibility; it’s a challenge. I want to assure everybody that I will live up to expectations.”

Lawal appreciated the IGP for rewarding him with the new posting to Ondo State Police Command, promising not to disappoint.