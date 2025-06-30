Rainy season: EEDC urges customers to prioritize safety

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has reminded its customers of the need to always prioritize safety in the use of electricity as the rainy season fully sets in, stressing that the season often comes with increased risks of electrical hazards, such as electrocution, electrical fires, and damage to appliances.

This call was contained in a release issued by Group Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh on Monday.

According to Ezeh, the advisory is necessary considering the nature of the electricity network obtainable in our environment, where electrical wires/conductors are installed overhead, exposing them to heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and high winds, which can cause electrical faults and damage.

He said that lightning can strike power lines or buildings, posing a risk of electrical shocks or electrocution and could also cause power surges, damaging electrical appliances and equipment.

Ezeh further stated that strong winds knock down power lines, creating electrical hazards, while downed power lines and water-logged installations equally pose serious dangers to lives and property.

“With all these conditions in mind, it is imperative that as a responsible corporate organization we educate our customers on the need to stay safe during the rainy season, as precautions are essential to prevent electrical shocks and fatalities,” he said.

“During the rainy season, we usually experience cases of fallen poles caused by heavy storms and dangling wires, and we advise our customers to avoid contact with them and immediately report such through the emergency line (08150824301).

“Customers are advised not to touch electrical equipment with wet hands and should ensure that they always dry their hands before handling any electrical appliance, bearing in mind that water itself is a conductor of electricity.

“Parents are to ensure that children stay away from electrical poles, transformers, and open wires.

“They should avoid playing in the rain and in flooded areas, especially if electricity is still on as there might be contact with fallen or collapsed cables/conductors, making it a death trap.

“Switching off electrical appliances during thunderstorms is a very smart safety precaution to prevent damage from power surges,” advised.

Ezeh emphasized the need to always engage the services of professionals and licensed electricians for repairs or wiring and ensure proper earthing in their homes to prevent electrical shocks.

“At EEDC, the safety of our customers and their property is our priority, and we remain committed to delivering safe and reliable electricity to them,” he further said.