NNPP Chieftain charges politicians to always give back to society

…Receives Father Abraham Distinguished Award

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has charged politicians to always give back to society, either in the form of job creation or empowerment for the people.

Ajadi made this known while speaking with Journalists in Ibadan yesterday shortly after he received the Father Abraham Distinguished Award as part of the 2025 Father’s Day Ceremony of the New Heritage Baptist Church Eniosa, Ibadan.

Ambassador Ajadi was accompanied by a delegation of NNPP leaders, including the South-West Public Relations Officer, Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus; Ogun 2023 Central senatorial candidate, Hon. Kehinde Teluwo; Ifo Constituency II 2023 House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Akingbala Semiu; and Ogun Waterside House of Assembly 2023 candidate, Hon. Fatai Adenaya Modawoni.

Others are the marketing representative of Bullion Records, Mr. Agboola Isaac Olakunle, and the Head of Media and Publicity Secretary of Bullion Records, Mr. Ibrahim Taofeek Kegbegbe

Ajadi, who received the award in conjunction with other eminent Nigerians, including the Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Chief Ademola Babalola, urged politicians to always think of how to better the lives of the citizens whenever they occupy political offices.

According to him, “One area where many politicians failed is to demonstrate their little contributions as a way of paying back to society.

“As a politician, you know your status before you get to the political office. It is not a bad thing if you take a little out of what God has provided for you to help the masses.

You are supposed to think of your community, how they are coping and do whatever you can to improve their lives.

When the election comes, they will rally round and vote for you. If you refuse to pay back, they may turn their backs on you during elections.

“My advice to all politicians, especially those who are opportuned to serve, is that they must not forget people who voted them into a position of authority.

It is their responsibility to give back to society by providing job opportunities or empowerment opportunities for the people of their society or community”.

Speaking on the role of fathers in their families, Ajadi said fathers, as the head of the families, must provide Godly guidance to their children, noting that their role is very important in the upbringing of children.

He commended the Men’s Missionary Union of the New Heritage Baptist Church Eniosa in Ibadan for celebrating the fathers, saying it is a good thing to keep reminding the fathers not to forget their role to their children and their wives.

“It is very important for fathers to take charge of their families. They need to guide the children, teach them in the ways of the Lord. Teach them the exact God they should be serving and how they can believe in God. This will guide them as they are growing up.

“A responsible father is one that provides for the family and teaches members of the family in the way of the Lord. A responsible father should not assume that their children should know, but they should continue to guide their steps until they are on their own as adults”, he said.