Nirvana Initiative hosts maiden outreach for sickle cell warriors in Lagos

In celebration of World Sickle Cell Day, a nonprofit organisation, Nirvana Initiative, has honoured individuals living with sickle cell disorder in Lagos State.

The group, dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with sickle cell disorder, hosted an outreach event, themed: “Stronger Together.”

The founder of the initiative and a sickle cell warrior, Ms Modupeola Babawale, said the event brought together sickle cell warriors and caregivers for a day of support, healing, and connection.

According to her, this event is part of the Nirvana Initiative’s broader commitment to advocacy, education, and direct support for the sickle cell community in Nigeria and across Africa.

Babawale said the theme: “Stronger Together” was more than a theme as it was a growing movement to reduce stigma, increase awareness, and ensure that no warrior was left behind.

She said: “This event marks the first of its kind by Nirvana Initiative since its founding in 2015, and signals a new direction for the organisation.

“This is only the beginning. We want to take this model to more communities, especially underserved ones, where warriors are often forgotten. Every warrior deserves to be seen. Every warrior deserves support.”

The founder stressed the need on awareness of genotype in Nigeria—and while that was important, adding they also need to focus on the people living with sickle cell.

She said they cannot continue to be overlooked because living with sickle cell wasn’t just about managing pain and survival but it was about living, reclaiming joy, confidence, and community.

Babawale admitted that a portion of the outreach was proudly supported by Kredi Bank, which generously donated routine medications to help ensure warriors had access to consistent care.

The founder noted that the event also featured lifestyle discussions, mental health counseling, and open mic sessions, affirming the message that healthcare was not complete without emotional care.

She said attendees received free routine medications, care packages, and access to medical consultations, but beyond the healthcare support, what truly resonated was the sense of community, visibility, and belonging that filled the space.

The Outreach Coordinator and Certified Nursing Assistant, Mr Stephen Oladipupo, said the event also aimed to challenge stereotypes about sickle cell patients.

Oladipupo explained the programme allowed beneficiaries to gather, share experiences, and realise they are not alone in their health journeys.

One of the beneficiaries, a 50-year-old Warrior, Mrs Mosunmola Bamigbola, urged fellow warriors to prioritise self-care and not believe myths about dying young.

“It’s untrue that sickle cell warriors must die young. With proper care, we can live long, fulfilling lives,” she said.

Bamigbola said she stays healthy by drinking plenty of water, avoiding cold, and eating fruits and vegetables regularly to manage her condition.