Nigerian govt commits to democracy in Africa – Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has restated the country’s commitment to entrenching democracy in Africa.

She made this known when the Republic of Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Nancy Gladys Tembo, paid her a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tafawa Balewa House, Abuja.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated that promotion of democracy was one of the pillars of the foreign policy approach of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, codenamed the “4Ds” which comprises the key elements of Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.

She pledged Nigeria’s support to Malawi in the country’s forthcoming general elections in September this year.

Ambassador Bianca said: “I know too that the Nigerian Government would support Malawi in its general elections coming up in September this year.

In our President’s 4-Ds foreign policy thrust, Democracy is a major plank. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to seeing democracy entrenched in African States.”

The Minister who was informed of definite plans by Malawi to open its Embassy in Abuja this year, said it was a welcome development, stressing that it would bolster the bilateral relationship between both countries.

She regretted that the two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed between both countries in 2012 had not been activated, but expressed optimism that the East African country’s Embassy in Abuja would enhance their bilateral ties.

“We have two MOUs that need to be reactivated. They were signed in 2012 after President Goodluck Jonathan visited Malawi.

So, we’re looking forward to your opening the Embassy.

“Nigeria got Independence in 1960 and Malawi followed in 1964. It’s surprising that Nigeria and Malawi have not been able to concretise our excellent bilateral relationship. I think your opening a resident diplomatic mission here will herald a new era in the relationship of our countries,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also urged Malawi to take advantage of Nigeria’s Technical Aids Corps and bridge the gap caused by the shortage of trained teachers in its basic education system and any other areas the country might require manpower.

She said: “You just talked about lack of trained teachers; Nigeria can provide technical assistance to Malawi under the South-South Cooperation. So, our Technical Aids Corps is there to assist by sending technical manpower. Nigeria pays these volunteers.

Countries like Namibia are already enjoying this assistance. We recently approved their request for 40 nurses.”

Earlier, Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Minister told Odumegwu-Ojukwu that she took advantage of the 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meeting 2025 in Abuja to visit her and build a closer relationship with Nigerian authorities.

Aside, announcing plans by her country to open its Embassy in Abuja, Tembo noted that Malawi was determined to strengthen its bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

The visiting minister said: “The Afreximbank meeting was an opportunity for people to meet. My country is looking forward to bilateral cooperation with Nigeria. Already, we are comfortable with Nigerians doing business in Malawi. We want to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria.

Afreximbank has helped us to awaken our relationship.”

Tembo, who praised Nigerian businessmen in Malawi, highlighted that adequate trade had been going on between Nigeria and Malawi, though not reported.

Therefore, she invited Nigerian investors to prospect in the country’s rich mineral deposits.

“Over the years, we were relying solely on agriculture but we’ve realised that we have huge endowments of minerals.

So, we invite investors in mining, including Nigerians. We recently established a mining regulatory agency,” the Malawian Minister said.

She described her visit to Nigeria as exciting, and looked forward to receiving Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in Malawi.

The envoy was joined on the visit by the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mwayiwawo Polepole and Director of Africa, Francis Mphatso Mponda.