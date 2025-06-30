NDDC begins 25th anniversary in Ondo, honours Abegunde

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, says the Commission’s 25 anniversary celebration will begin with a thanksgiving service in Akure, Ondo State, on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Ogbuku, who spoke during a reception in honour of the NDDC Executive Director Corporate Services, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, described him as a dependable ally and worthy son of Akure.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer thanked God for the life of the celebrant, whom he said had made numerous plausible exploits. He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding the celebrant worthy of being appointed to the governing board of the Commission.

He said the Commission came to honour and celebrate with one of their own as a family, noting: “NDDC is a family and this is demonstrated by the presence of some of the board members, irrespective of their tight schedule.”

Ogbuku said he was in Delta State on Friday for the inspection of the ongoing 24-km Gbaregolor-Ogualaha Road with a 576m bridge in Ugheli South Local Government Area.

“Hon Abegunde is a worthy ambassador who maintains a good relationship with the Ondo State government and we will leverage on this in our service delivery to the people of Ondo, ” he remarked.

A creme de la creme of the society graced the occasion, including the Chairman, NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie; the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Hon. Boma Iyaye and the Ondo State Representative on the NDDC Board, Hon.Otito Atikase.

In his remarks, the Governor of Ondo State, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, observed that Abegunde, who functioned as a member of the House of Representatives, among other positions he held stands tall among other men. He stated that he had gone a long way with the celebrant, whom he said, has a human heart, describing him as a jolly good fellow.

“At 70, life begins for Abegunde who is blessed with good health, strength and peace of mind. God called Abraham at 75 for greater tasks ahead and this is just his beginning ”, the governor remarked.

Other speakers include the State Deputy Governor, Dr Olaide Adelami and Oba Ogunlade Oladetoyinbo,Deji of Akure.

The event was climaxed with the unveiling of a book on the celebrant, titled: Abena: Footprints of Courage and Resilience and written by Dayo Awude, with the Book Reviewer as Dr Festus Adebayo.

Meanwhile, the NDDC Managing Director launched the book on behalf of the governing board, promising to make the book available to schools in the state.

The celebrant, Abegunde, thanked his guests and wished them well, praying for their journey mercies.