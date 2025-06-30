Lagos LG poll: Jandor inaugurates ICG for APC’s victory

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The political atmosphere in Lagos State witnessed another boost on Monday with the official inauguration of the Independent Campaign Group (ICG) set up by Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, JANDOR, for the forthcoming Local Government election.

In a statement signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, spokesperson for JANDOR, the Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos Movement, said the self-sponsored ICG, made up of dedicated grassroots mobilizers, loyal party members, youth volunteers, and community leaders across the 377 wards, 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos.

The group is set up to galvanize massive support for all APC candidates in the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the state.

At the official inauguration of the ICG unveiled by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, JANDOR reiterated his unflinching commitment to the success of the APC at all levels and described the initiative as a continuation of his passion for grassroots development and inclusive governance.

“This campaign group is not just about politics, it is about ensuring quality representation at the grassroots, consolidating the gains of good governance, and empowering the people to choose credible leaders under our great party, the APC. I have taken it upon myself to fund and mobilize this initiative because I believe in the future of our state and the strength of our people, ” he said.

The event was attended by the Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, ably represented by the State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Moshood Maiyegun, former Deputy Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Alh. Safuratu Abdul-Kareem, former Deputy Chairman of Lagos PDP, now a chieftain of the APC, Chief Ola Apena, among other prominent stakeholders, community influencers, and youth groups from across the state, who all pledged their readiness to work tirelessly for the electoral victory of APC Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates in the coming polls.

The JANDOR Independent Campaign Group (ICG) led by 24 state apex leaders, 57 Local Government Coordinators and 377 Ward leaders is expected to commence Ward to Ward engagement, voter education, door-to-door mobilization, and media outreach in the days ahead, amplifying the party’s message of continuity, development, and responsive leadership.

This move further cements JANDOR’s position as a formidable force within the APC and a loyal advocate of democratic consolidation in Lagos State.