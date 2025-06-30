Insecurity: Victory over terrorists certain – Army Chief

.Reaffirms commitment to soldiers-first welfare concept

.Extols fallen warriors, pledges support for their families

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has issued a stern warning to terrorists and all enemies of Nigeria, asserting that their failure is certain.

Oluyede reaffirmed the determination of the Nigerian Army to root out terrorism and ensure national security through effective counter-terrorism strategies.

He gave the warning during the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025, on Sunday in Abuja.

He reiterated the Niger army’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity, and upholding the rights of all citizens.

“We shall never depart from our honour, which is tied to our faith and we will continue to live true to the Nigerian Army motto, ‘Victory is from God Alone”.

“To all those who seek to disrupt the sanctity of our freedom, our heritage of liberty and our enduring democracy, be assured that your failure is certain and your boast lacks value.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to foster a joint and multi-agency environment to effectively deliver our mandate of securing our beloved nation,” he said.

The COAS said the tradition of NADCEL provided an opportunity to commemorate the army’s establishment and also reflect on the sacrifices, resilience and selfless commitment of its officers and soldiers in the service to the nation.

According to him, it is also a time to remember and honour the brave heroes who fell in the line of duty as well as their dear families that are subjected to bearing the absence, loss and scars of service.

“The time-honoured tradition of commencing the Nigerian Army Day Celebration schedule of events with the Juma’at Prayers and Interdenominational Church Services symbolizes our humble acknowledgement of the divine role of the Almighty in all our affairs.

“This stems from the prevalence of faith and hope being the tenets of moral guidance and emotional stability that reinforces ethical behaviour and motivate us all to act honourably during operations,” he added.

Oluyede said the Nigerian army was commemorating 162 years of dedicated service, pointing out that it shows the deep-rooted patriotism and valor espoused by their forebears.

He said the church service was significant, saying the sanctuary was where they drew strength and have hope for tomorrow.

“So we have come here today to thank God for his mercy and we expect that he will protect us in the future so that we can secure Nigeria better.

“And with that, we expect Nigeria to come out better and greater and I would like to tell all Nigerians that they should have hope.

“The Nigerian army belongs to all Nigerians and security is for all and we expect them to give us their maximum support so that we can do our jobs better,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa alongside his wife, Mrs Oghogho Musa and other top officers, attended the church service.

Meanwhile, Lt.-Gen. Oluyede has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to prioritising soldiers’ welfare, emphasising that the “Soldier First” concept was central to his command philosophy.

Oluyede said this during the Interdenominational Church Service to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the theme for the 2025 NADCEL was deliberately crafted as “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army Transformation Drive”.

“At this juncture, I want to reaffirm that our soldiers constitute the pillars that uphold the strength of the Nigerian Army as we advance the divine calling to protect peace, justice and the dignity of all Nigerian people.

“It is on this foundation that the fundamentals of sound administration, which are central to my Command Philosophy, will continue to place our soldiers first.

“As the Nigerian army progresses into the future with this noble aspiration, the unity of thought, as a policy, will continue to upgrade the quality of our operations through improved training, acquisition of modern equipment and enhancement of operational and administrative processes,” he said.

The COAS expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership and strategic guidance.

He also thanked sister services, heads of various government institutions and other security agencies and well-meaning Nigerians for their unwavering support to the Nigerian army family in discharging its constitutional roles across the country.

“To our dear families, you remain exceptionally dear to our hearts, as you play the irreplaceable role of holding the home front.

“Please be assured that we continue to draw strength from your prayers and endearment.

“You are always there to provide succour as we bear the pain of loss and nurse the wounds of battle and for this, we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude.

“To our religious fathers who have always been the voice of reason that guides the broken, the lost and the frail, I urge you to continue to speak for peace, truth and justice as we navigate through the myriad of challenges facing us collectively.

“Now, more than ever, do our troops need your encouragement and inspiration.

In his sermon, the Acting Director, Chaplain Services (Protestant), Lt.-Col. Martins Amuluche emphasised the importance of loyalty, urging soldiers to remain committed to God, upholding their faith and values.

Amuluche also urged them to remain dedicated to the Nigerian army while serving the country with integrity and patriotism

He also highlighted the need for the Army to prioritise the welfare of its soldiers, suggesting that a transformed army begins with caring for its personnel.

