Gov Diri congratulates re-elected NGE President, Anaba

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, on his re-election.

Governor Diri also felicitated with other elected members of the executive committee, who emerged at the weekend during the Guild’s national elective convention in Enugu.

The Bayelsa governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Monday, said Mr. Anaba’s re-election was an affirmation of the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and media stakeholders.

Senator Diri also commended the process that produced the new Exco, which he noted was rancour-free, transparent and credible.

He urged media practitioners to continue to set the pace as the watchdog of the government and the voice of society.

He stated that as custodians of truth and objectivity, the media must not relent in its constitutional role as the fourth estate of the realm.

“I extend hearty congratulations to Mr. Eze Anaba on his re-election for another term as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

“I also congratulate other elected members of the Guild’s executive committee. It is noteworthy that the electoral committee midwifed a process that was transparent, leading to a free and credible election.

I commend the Guild for achieving another hitch-free transition and urge media practitioners to continue to set the right pace for other institutions to emulate.

According to the Bayelsa helmsman, the society and indeed Nigeria will make good progress if media practitioners and other stakeholders in the profession robustly play their roles.

“The media remains a formidable partner in national development and it must play its role conscientiously.

“Fake news and deliberate falsehood have become a challenge for the media and our society, the NGE should make a concerted effort to tackle the scourge as it endangers good governance peace, unity and development.

I urge the new executive of the Guild to focus on creativity and innovation just as I wish them a successful tenure.