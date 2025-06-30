FG, WFP, BOSG engage IDPs ,returning communities on sustainable food production program all year round

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda in an interview with journalists in Konduga.

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To reduce dependency on handouts, the Federal Government, World Food Program (WFP) and the Borno state government (BOSG) has embarked on all year round farming to make the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returning communities and the host communities not only food sufficient and self reliant but improve their economy and livelihood.

998 hectares of land were cultivated, where 6,098 IDPs, returning communities and host communities were expected to benefit in Ngala and Konduga local government areas of Borno.

The beneficiaries were supported with solar-powered water pumps, rice, tomatoes, onions and vegetable seeds, as well as N198,000 cash each

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Konduga, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda said ” Giving food handouts is no longer sustainable that is why the Federal Government is partnering with the World Food Program and the Borno state government to support the IDPs, to not only produce food of their own but also have something to buy things for themselves”,.

” This kind of partnership is the partnership we need. We are going to expand our investments.

I am happy to see how the People of Konduga and Ngala local government area have embraced this Renewed initiatives of the Federal Government. They now not only have food on their table but have more than enough to sell”, the minister said.

Prof. Yilwatda said ” I am also happy to see that local food supplements were being produced and distributed to mothers and caregivers to give to their children in our efforts to address malnutrition.

Before, billions of Naira were being spent on the importation of these food supplements but today I am happy we are producing it locally here in Konduga”.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the minister said ” I have been directed by the President and Commander in Chief, President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima to come and see you and also commend you for embracing this initiative.

The Federal Government is doing everything to ensure peace is restored to the Northeast. We are going to spend more, I want to see next time, I come to see more harvest”.

He commended the World Food Program for the partnership and assured them of the continued partnership.

Earlier, the Borno state commissioner for Agriculture, Engr Bawu Bamusami, said the resilience and sustainable food program, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Borno state government and World Food Programme has enabled the IDPs to not depend on the food handouts but on sustainable food sufficiency.

He said the initiative is a partnership between Borno state government and WFP, where land was cultivated the seeds, water pumps and cash support were provided.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mal. Yau Mandarari thanked the Federal and Borno Governments and the WFP for their support, stressing that the program have made them not only self reliant but buoyant enough to sell the extras.