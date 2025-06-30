28.1 C
Education

Enugu State Campus Hackathon 2025 has been officially launched

by Peter Anayo095

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

A first-of-its-kind, high-impact innovation challenge designed to unleash Enugu’s next generation of builders, coders, and solutionists.

 

Spearheaded by the Enugu SME Center and the Office of Digital Economy, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, this transformative initiative is organized in partnership with Genesys Tech Hub, The Garage, and Capitis Global Ventures.

 

Together, they are championing a bold vision to position Enugu as Africa’s next innovation capital.

 

With over $100,000 in prizes, post-hackathon incubation, and access to global mentors and startup support, this is more than a competition.

 

It’s a launchpad for the digital economy Dr. Mbah envisions for Enugu’s youth.

 

Who Can Apply?

If you are a student, recent graduate, or Enugu-based youth (ages 18–35) with a passion for solving real-world problems using technology, this platform is for you. You don’t need to be a current student — just join one of the six participating campuses to compete.

 

Participating Campuses (1st Tranche):

 

– University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

 

– University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC)

 

– Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

 

– Godfrey Okoye University

 

– Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu)

 

– Coal City University

 

Prize Breakdown

Campus Rounds (per school)

🥇 1st – ₦750,000;

🥈 2nd – ₦500,000; and

🥉 3rd – ₦250,000

 

Total Campus Round Pool: ₦9,000,000

 

Bonus Deep Tech Prize (in partnership with the African Deep Tech Community):

$5,000+ for the best application of emerging deep technologies

 

Grand Finale Prizes:

– 🥇 1st – $5,000 + post-incubation support;

– 🥈 2nd – $3,500 + post-incubation support; and

– 🥉 3rd – $2,500 + post-incubation support

 

Why This Matters

This hackathon is part of a broader strategy to transform Enugu into a globally recognized digital innovation hub.

 

As His Excellency Dr. Peter Mbah leads the charge in building a modern, tech-driven economy, this program provides the pipeline of bold ideas and brilliant founders who will shape Enugu’s digital future.

 

Apply Now

www.enugucampushackathon.ng

 

For inquiries:

+2347074239843 | +2347078302813

 

Email: info@enugucampushackathon.ng

 

#BuildTheNextWave #EnuguHackathon #DigitalEnugu #AfricaRising #YouthInnovation #StartupAfrica #EnuguTechRevolution

 

