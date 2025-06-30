28.1 C
Politics

Dalori extols Ganduje’s exemplary leadership, presides over first NWC meeting

by Peter Anayo0103

…Pledges transparency, inclusiveness and unity.

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

 

Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  Dr. Ali Bukar Dalori, presided over the first National Working Committee meeting of the APC on Monday, pledging to lead with humility, transparency, inclusiveness and to do everything legally possible to unite the party throughout the country.

 

Dr. Dalori, in a speech he presented at the meeting, also extolled the outstanding leadership qualities of the immediate past National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, stating that Ganduje provided the party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment, and a clear sense of direction.

 

He pledged loyalty to the party and also to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and further promised to work with members of the APC and the NWC as well as other organs of the party, for the good of the party.

 

His words: “As we begin this crucial meeting, I do so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and loyalty to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

 

In accordance with the constitution of our party and the directive of Mr. President, I have assumed the position of Acting National Chairman following the resignation of His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON.

 

“We are all aware of the significant contributions Dr. Ganduje made during his tenure. Since his assumption of office in August 2023, he has provided our party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment, and a clear sense of direction.

 

On behalf of the entire APC family, I express our heartfelt gratitude to him and wish him a full recovery and strength as he focuses on his health and personal well-being.

“My appointment to this role is not a personal victory.

 

It is a responsibility I embrace with full awareness of the challenges ahead and the expectations of millions of our members and supporters across the nation.

 

As someone who has served faithfully within this party and as a longstanding member of the NWC, I assure you of my dedication to carrying out this role with transparency, inclusiveness, and unity of purpose.

 

“To my colleagues in the National Working Committee, I thank you for your continued support and loyalty to the party. I see you not just as team members, but as partners in the collective task of safeguarding our party’s unity, discipline, and direction.

 

This is a period for consolidation, not conflict, for maturity, not division and for vision, not personal ambition.

 

“We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture: delivering good governance to the Nigerian people, deepening democracy within our party structures, and preparing for the future with clarity and determination. As we head toward 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with our grassroots, and re-energize our structures across all levels.

 

“Let me also use this occasion to express, on behalf of this committee, our firm and unwavering support for the bold reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a campaign slogan; it is a living roadmap that is already addressing fundamental challenges in our economy, security, and national cohesion.

 

The APC remains the political vehicle to drive this transformation, and we will stand by the President in full loyalty and partnership.

 

“To all party members and stakeholders, I urge us to stay united. Political transitions often create uncertainty, but we must not allow it to breed disunity.

 

We must avoid actions and words that divide us and focus on what binds us — our shared belief in the promise of Nigeria and the future of the APC.

 

In the days ahead, I will share with you a practical roadmap to guide our work during this interim period. It will cover key areas such as party discipline, reconciliation, communication, member mobilisation, and broader stakeholder engagement.

 

“Our core leadership priorities shall be familiarised thoroughly with the APC Constitution, code of conduct, and operational guidelines.

 

Finally, I appeal to each and every one of you — let us renew our commitment to the APC. Let us work together with sincerity, courage, and faith in our mission. Let us honour the past, serve the present, and prepare for a brighter future — as one united and determined APC family.”

 

The National Secretary of the APC, Senator Suraj Ajibola, formally presented to the NWC the resignation letter of the former National Chairman, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

 

The formal motion was moved for the acceptance of the resignation letter and it was ably seconded.

In line with Article 14 of APC constitution, the motion was equally moved that the Deputy National Chairman of NWC, Dr.

Ali Bukar Dalori should assume the office of the Acting National Chairman pending the time that the office of National Chairman will be filled by the National Executive Committee of the party.

 

