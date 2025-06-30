23.6 C
June 30, 2025
Capacity Building : A workshop on introduction of Environmental Evidence Synthesis for decision making held at UNILAG

by Peter Anayo039

L-r … Information Specialist UNILAG Librarian EESKT-  TCEBCEM Member, Prof Christopher Okiki;  (Associate Professor) Environmental Microbiologist, EESKT-  TCEBCEM Member, Dr. Olanike Buraimah;(Associate Professor)   Dr Rose Alani ; (Environmental Toxicologist & Pollution Management) Temitope Sogbanmu, PhD (Associate Professor ) Social Psychologist, Dr  Bolajoko Malomo; during Capacity Building, a workshop on introduction of Environmental Evidence Synthesis for Decision Making held at UNILAG on 26/6/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Workshop Facilitators in a group picture with the Participants during Capacity Building, a workshop on introduction of Environmental Evidence Synthesis for Decision Making held at UNILAG on 26/6/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

