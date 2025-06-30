Bank CEOs donate relief materials to flood victims in Niger, pledges more support

In display of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and solidarity, Nigerian Bank Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), weekend presented relief materials to flood victims in Niger State.

The CEOs also pledged continued support to alleviate the suffering of flood victims in Niger State

Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago on Saturday in Abuja received relief materials from the Body of Bank CEOs led by its Chairman, Mr. Oliver Alawuba.

The gesture is aimed at supporting victims of the recent devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

Oliver Alawuba who is also the Group Managing Director/CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), led the delegation to the Niger State Government house Abuja, where they presented essential relief items, including bags of rice, beverages, vegetable oil, and mattresses, valued at millions of naira.

The devastating floods, which have affected thousands of families in the region, have prompted the banking community to come together in a show of empathy and support to those displaced and affected by the disaster.

In his address, Alawuba expressed the banking industry’s deep sympathy for the affected communities and reaffirmed their dedication to sustainable support while pointing out that the gesture underscores the banking sector’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and humanitarian intervention, especially in times of crisis.

He said, “Today, we stand with the people of Niger State in their time of need. We want you to know that we feel your pain and we give you our firm resolve to assist in rebuilding lives.

“This donation is just the beginning; we pledge continued collaboration with the Niger State Government to ensure long-term recovery and resilience,” he said.

Other top CEOs and executives at the presentation included by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Akin Morakinyo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Hassan Imam; Managing Director Taj Bank Mr. Hamid Joda; Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman senior government officials, banking executives, and media representatives, marking a significant step in public-private collaboration for humanitarian relief.

Governor Bago, who received the relief materials on behalf of the state, commended the banking sector for its timely intervention.

“This gesture reinforces the critical role of private-sector partnerships in disaster response,” Governor Bago stated.

“We are grateful for this support and look forward to deeper collaboration in safeguarding our communities against future challenges. On behalf of the good people of Niger State, particularly the affected families in Mokwa, I extend our sincerest thanks for this timely and compassionate intervention,” Bago stated.

“The recent floods in the state brought immense hardship to the people, displacing families, destroying livelihoods, and disrupting communities and the banking sector, under the leadership of Alawuba and his esteemed colleagues, has demonstrated that beyond financial stewardship, they are true partners in national development and humanitarian service.

This donation is not just about the physical items; it is a symbol of hope, resilience, and the unwavering support of Nigeria’s financial institutions in times of need. It reassures our people that they are not forgotten, the governor stated.