June 30, 2025
Energy

Army arrests 46 oil thieves, destroys 23 illegal refineries in N'Delta

by Peter Anayo

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

In a continued fight against oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta Region, the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, said it’s troops have arrested 46 alleged oil thieves in the region.

 

The Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the suspects were arrested during recent operations with other security agencies between June 9 and 29, 2025.

 

Danjuma disclosed that the troops also deactivated 23 illegal refining sites and over 30,000 litres of stolen products were recovered during the operations across the region.

 

According to him, “In Biseni Community, Adibawa in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), Bayelsa State, nine big pots, 16 drum pots, four receivers, four drum coolants were said to have been destroyed with over 6,000 litres of stolen crude recovered.”

 

The 6 Division Spokesperson added that the troops also apprehended two suspected criminals in possession of two locally fabricated pistols with 9mm rounds at Otueke in Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State.

 

He also disclosed that in Rivers State, around Kilometer 45 general area in Degema LGA, 6 illegal refining sites were uncovered, with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude confiscated.

He added that at Kula 1 general area in Akuku-Toru LGA, an illegal refining site was taken out, with four cooking ovens, four receivers, and four drums filled with over 2,500 litres of stolen Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) handled appropriately.

 

“Four suspected oil thieves were arrested in connection to the malfeasance. Also, clearance operations conducted along the Imo River, led to the destruction of six illegal refining sites, 32 drum pots, nine drum receivers, 10 sacks with over 2,000 litres of crude oil recovered around Obuzor and Okoloma general areas in Ukwa West and Oyigbo LGAs of Abia and Rivers States, respectively”.

 

He further revealed that “in Akwa Ibom State, troops raided a warehouse at Ukanafun LGA, where 131 nylon bags filled with over 3,930 litres of stolen products were recovered.

 

“Relatedly, at Ebughu area in Mbo LGA, troops intercepted seven 30 litre jerricans filled with over 300 litres of illegally refined AGO,” he said.

 

In Delta State, he said troops discovered a store at a tanker park along Asaba expressway, at Kwale in Ndokwa East LGA, where 150 sacks filled with over 3,000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered.

 

He added that the troops also intercepted a vacuum truck with Registration Number Delta LEH 167 SP loaded with stolen crude at Yanga market road Oleh in Isoko North LGA.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

 

