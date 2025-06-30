27.8 C
Lagos
June 30, 2025
Trending now

Coalition: I’ll honour agreement that mandates one term- Obi

Akpabio hails Anaba on his re-election as NGE president

Lagos LG poll: Jandor inaugurates ICG for APC’s victory

Nirvana Initiative hosts maiden outreach for sickle cell warriors in Lagos

NHIA sanctions 49 healthcare facilities, 47 HMOs over poor performance, breaches

NNPP Chieftain charges politicians to always give back to society

Capacity Building : A workshop on introduction of Environmental Evidence Synthesis for…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 30, 2025

NDDC begins 25th anniversary in Ondo, honours Abegunde

NDLEA arrests grandma, 72, others over illicit drugs in 3 states

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Akpabio hails Anaba on his re-election as NGE president

by Peter Anayo0113

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has congratulated Vanguard Newspapers Editor, Mr. Eze Anaba on his re-election as the President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh described Anaba’s re-election as a vote of confidence.

The Senate President said Eze Anaba is an astute professional whose adherence to the ethics of the journalism profession has earned him inimitable confidence from his colleagues and the Nigerian public.

He said the Senate and indeed the National Assembly, under his chairmanship, is committed to promoting good governance through free speech and is ready to collaborate with the Guild to foster a seamless dissemination of information in the country.

Akpabio praised Anaba’s dedication, commitment and professionalism, describing him as a “square peg in a square hole”.

He urged the NGE to work with other stakeholders to rid the profession of quacks and fake news journalists, who constitute a nuisance to the public, stressing that journalism is a noble profession that must be free from peddlers.

The Senate President also commended Anaba’s leadership and wished him and the newly elected NGE national officers a successful tenure.

“On behalf of my family, the 10th Senate and indeed the National Assembly, I wish to heartily congratulate Mr. Eze Anaba and the newly elected executive of the NGE. I wish you all a successful tenure”, he added.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Anambra: Protest rocks Nnewi Mkt over alleged extortion, harassments by govt revenue agents

Peter Anayo

FCT Police Command Bursts Kidnap Syndicate, Rescues Foreign National From Durumi IDP Camp, Arrests Five Suspects 

Editor

Shape Africa’s destiny, AU official tells youths

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO