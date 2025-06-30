Access road, a statement of intent to open up Giri District , FCT- President Tinubu

Minister of state FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Speaker House of Rep, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, Senate Committee Chairman on FCT, Senator Ibrahim Bomai and Chairman Senate Committee on Area council and Auxiliary matters, Senator Jim-kuta at the Commissioning of the newly constructed Access road in Giri District.

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the newly constructed Access Road project in Giri District,

is not just infrastructural achievements but statements of intent to open up Giri District and the FCT.

President Tinubu, who made this statement at the project commissioning on Monday, emphasized that no community is too small, area too distant, or a citizen too insignificant to benefit from the dividends of democracy.

” This Administration believes no community is too small, area too distant, citizen too insignificant, to benefit from the dividends of democracy”.

This road opens easy travel on these new roads. To the contractors, the engineers, the labourers, the community leaders who supported this process, you have all played a part in building not just roads, but trust between the government and its people. Thank you very much.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, President Tinubu commended the FCT Minister, Barr Wike, for his leadership, which has brought progress closer to the people; thanking him for his visionary leadership and quiet diligence in transforming the landscape of the FCT.

He stated that Wike has not only embraced the vision of his Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda but has also localized it, made it meaningful, and made it real.

The President emphasized that the roads commissioned are not just access ways but bridges of inclusion, signals of recognition, and instruments of national unity.

He noted that the roads remind us that development must reach the outskirts just as it touches the surface.

“Honourable Minister, your words speak for themselves in every corner of the FCT. From the vast-spaced districts of Maitama, Jahi, Katampe, Uye, Mabushi, and the likes, to the towns of Gwagwalada , Kwali, Bwari and Abaji, and growing districts such as Kabusa, Keti and now Giri, your leadership has brought progress closer to the people. Thank you very much”

“You have not only embraced the visions of my Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, you have localised it, made it meaningful, and made it real.

Your actions have brought quality and excellence to the dual states of communities long laid in the shadows. These newly constructed access roads are not just infrastructural achievements, as statements of intent, the intention to open up Giri District and the FCT”

The President reiterated that good governance is not about fanfare but about footsteps. He also thanked the contractors, engineers, laborers, and community leaders who supported the project, noting that they have all played a part in building not just roads but trust between the government and its people.

“Honourable Minister, on behalf of myself, my Administration, and the good people of the FCT, I say thank you to you. thank you for reminding us that good governance is not about fanfare, but about footsteps”.

He congratulated the residents of Giri and expressed his hope that the roads will lead them to greater opportunities. He prayed that the roads will carry their children to school, farmers to markets, families to healthcare, and dreams to reality.

“And to the residents of Giri, I say may these roads lead you to greater opportunities. May they carry your children to school, farmers to markets, families to healthcare, and dreams to reality. As your President, I’m proud of what we celebrate here today, and even more committed to seeing more of such milestones replicated across the nation”.

Earlier in his remark, the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support to the FCT Administration. He disclosed that the road was flagged off in December 2024 and praised the contractor, Lavand, for delivering the project within the agreed timeframe.

Barr Wike commended the community’s cooperation, particularly the youths and traditional rulers of Ketti and Kabusa, for creating an enabling environment that facilitated speedy project completion.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the road, noting that it will attract investors and boost development in the area. He stated that the Giri District will be developed like other districts in the FCT, with plans to construct roads within the district.

The road, he said, has also helped to stop land grabbing by a university, which had grabbed 11,000 hectares of land without documentation.

Wike said the FCT Administration will partner with the National Assembly to develop the district and provide basic infrastructure.

On his part, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Mallam Muhammed Hassan Joda, expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the leadership of the National Assembly for their role in constructing access roads to the permanent site of the EFCC Academy.

The EFCC Chairman stated that the development of the academy site was a priority, but the major challenge was accessing the site.

However, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, came to their rescue by promising to construct the road and delivering it in record time.

With the construction of the access road, the development of the EFCC Academy can now proceed. The academy will be a center of excellence in financial crimes enforcement, training, and research, and will also house a cybercrime research center, the Chairman said.

“The road will provide vital access to the academy and contribute to the training of officers who will sustain the momentum of the fight against corruption in Nigeria”.

The EFCC Chairman congratulated all Nigerians whose lives will be impacted by the road and expressed gratitude to the President, the FCT Minister, and the National Assembly for their support.

He described the FCT Minister as “Mr. Project”.