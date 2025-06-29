Tinubu Arrives In Saint Lucia For State Visit

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, on Saturday at 5.30 p.m. local time, marking the first leg of his two-nation trip to the Caribbean and South America.

Upon arrival at Hewanorra International Airport, President Tinubu was accorded full military honours and received by the Governor-General of Saint Lucia, His Excellency Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

President Tinubu will kick off the state visit on Sunday by paying courtesy calls on the Governor-General and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

The President will address a special joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia on Monday.

The event will take place at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

Guests include the Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior Saint Lucian government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia, and the Director-General of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules.

President Tinubu will hold a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of OECS after the joint session of the Parliament of Saint Lucia.

Discussions will centre on deepening cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS, focusing on economic partnerships and cultural solidarity for shared prosperity.

According to the President’s itinerary, he will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to strengthen educational ties and promote academic exchange.

President Tinubu’s visit underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with Caribbean states, particularly within the African Union’s Sixth Region framework, which recognises the African diaspora as a vital partner in the continent’s development.

Following his engagements in Saint Lucia, the President will proceed to Brazil to participate in the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to 7, 2025.

President Tinubu is attending the BRICS summit at the invitation of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, based on Nigeria’s status as a ‘partner country’ — a membership category short of full membership.

The Partner status is higher than that of a guest country, as has been the case in the past. South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia are African members of BRICS.

The 17th BRICS Summit will focus on “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”. Discussions will prioritise two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.