The Elevation Church Enters Faith-Based Storytelling with Groundbreaking Drama Series: The Wives

Illui Productions, the film division of The Elevation Church, proudly announces the premiere of its debut drama series, The Wives. This compelling ten-episode African drama delves into the complexities of marriage, faith, and family dynamics, gently opening the door to heartfelt conversations that are often overlooked in homes, faith communities, and cultural circles.

Directed by Orire Nwani and executive produced by Pastors Godman and Bola Akinlabi, Global Lead Pastors of The Elevation Church, alongside Debo Omotunde, Director of Global Ministry at The Elevation Church, the series combines powerful storytelling with deeply relatable themes of love, conflict, and redemption. Streaming begins on Sunday, 6 July 2025, via YouTube (@elevationng). The Wives is essential viewing for singles, couples, and families navigating the realities of faith and relationships.

“We are thrilled to present The Wives, a series that not only entertains but also educates and inspires,” said Pastor Godman Akinlabi. “Through authentic storytelling, we explore the beauty and challenges of relationships, offering valuable lessons for every stage of life. This is more than a show, it’s a conversation starter and a tool for healing.”

Before its digital release, the series will debut at an exclusive red-carpet premiere in Lagos, which has already generated considerable excitement online. More than 3,000 guests are expected to attend the event on Sunday, 6 July 2025, at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos. The premiere begins at 4:00 PM (GMT+1), and ticket information is available at elevationng.org/thewivespremiere.

Featuring a dynamic ensemble cast, The Wives showcases a blend of seasoned and rising stars, including Patrick Diabuah, Anee Icha, Tope Tedela, Tomi Ojo, Timilehin Ojeola, Tuke Morgan, Seun Kentebe, and Sharon Rotimi. Their performances promise to bring depth and authenticity to the story’s exploration of real-life issues.

For audiences beyond Lagos, the series will be available for streaming on The Elevation Church’s YouTube channel on the same day, immediately following the premiere. Viewers are encouraged to follow @IlluiProductions and @ElevationNG across social media for trailers, exclusive updates, and behind-the-scenes content.

“The Wives signals a powerful new chapter in faith-driven filmmaking, reinforcing our commitment to high-quality, thought-provoking content that resonates globally,” said Pastor Bola Akinlabi, Global Co-Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church.

Illui Productions is the film division of The Elevation Church, dedicated to creating inspiring, faith-based, and culturally relevant cinematic content that sparks meaningful conversations.

The Elevation Church is a global ministry committed to empowering individuals through spiritual growth, leadership development, and impactful community initiatives.