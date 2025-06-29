Starlink Now Live Nationwide As Konga Offers Free Same-Day Delivery

23.9 C
by Editor028

 

 

Starlink, the satellite internet service from SpaceX, has officially announced a sweeping expansion of its bandwidth capabilities nationwide. This is a significant stride towards bridging the digital divide and revolutionizing connectivity across the nation. The internet service provider has officially resumed activations for customers nationwide, with Lagos, Abuja, and other high-demand regions at the forefront of this exciting revival.

This exciting development is part of Starlink’s broader commitment to making high-speed satellite internet more accessible to every Nigerian, regardless of their location. These expansions promise to unlock unprecedented internet speeds and reliability for homes and businesses. It also allows Starlink to accommodate a larger number of users and deliver faster, more reliable connections.

In response to this information, Konga, Starlink’s biggest authorised retail partner, has expressed excitement at this development. To make the process even easier for Nigerians, Konga is offering free nationwide delivery. Whether you order online through www.konga.com or walk into any Konga retail outlet nationwide (Asaba, PH, Ikeja, Uyo, Owerri, Ibadan, FCT, Warri, Kano, Enugu, Onitsha), your Starlink kit will be delivered to your doorstep at no extra cost.

Recently, Starlink had to temporarily pause activations in some areas due to overwhelming demand. Bandwidth capacity was completely maxed out in high-demand zones like Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and parts of Ogun State. But now, thanks to aggressive network expansions and upgraded infrastructure, Starlink has resumed activations nationwide, offering more users access to world-class satellite internet.

This move doesn’t just improve access, it transforms it. With Starlink’s expanded coverage and Konga’s reliable fulfillment, more Nigerians can now experience the power of uninterrupted internet service. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right time to connect, now is that moment.

