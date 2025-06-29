Senator Anyanwu’s 60th Birthday Cum Book Launch Turns Into Carnival for Older Politicians

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The 60th birthday party and book launch of former Senator who repressed Imo East Senatorial District in the 8th Senate of National Assembly Sen.Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu on Saturday June 28, 2025 was like a carnival for older politicians who came in numbers into the International Conference Center Abuja renamed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the ceremony.

The high profile event had attracted who is who in the nation’s political landscape from former governors, estwhile presiding officers of the National and State Assemblies, a serving and former Ministers and other top dignitaries who came in their numbers to felicitate with the politician.

Anyanwu who was recently reinstated by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Amb.Umar Damagun as National Secretary of the opposition party after a protracted crisis over the position had served the nation in many capacities including as secretary of the party before he turned 60 years.

The Imo State born politician who was the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the last governorship election in Imo State was a former former local government chairman of Ikeduru Local council in his home state, a former member of Imo State House of Assembly and forme a member of the 8th Senate of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

The birthday party which had in attendance former President of the Senate Dr.Bukola Saraki as Chairman was also attended by the former Minister of Information Prof Jerry Gana who was the book reviewer and Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Barr Nyesom Wike.

It was also attended by former governor of old Anambra State Sen.Jim Nwobodo, former governors of Imo State Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Sen.Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Abia State Dr Victor Ikpeazu and former governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon.Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Other top dignitaries and weighty politicians that attended the party include former Inspector-Genreral of Police Mike Okoro (rtd) former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Aljahi Abubakar Baraje and former Speaker Imo State House of Assembly Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha and serving and former members of the National and Imo State House of Assembly and some royal fathers

The only event that comparable to the high profile event held at the same venue was the 80th birthday party of the former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo late Chief Engr Dr.Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on September 4, 2022.

The high point of the memorable event was the unveiling of a book titled ‘the Life of Sam Daddy in my Eyes’ with 207 pages and 15 chapters that was reviewed by Prof Jerry Gana.

There were goodwill messages from the FCT Minister Barr Wike and other former colleagues and friends of the political scientist and politician who describe his journey of life journey of grace enabled by hardwork and resilience.