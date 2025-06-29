Reps advance measures to tackle age falsification, stagnation , compulsory retirement of directors in public service

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has advanced legislative measures to address age falsification, stagnation and compulsory retirement of directors after eight years in office as well as to create 30 days of widowhood leave in the Nigerian public service.

The House Committee on Public Service Matters on Friday, organised a Public Hearing to harvest expert opinions and public views on the issues to form part of inputs to finalise the process.

Speaking at the opening of the hearing, Speaker of the house, Abbas Tajudeen said the hearing provided a platform for open dialogue on the legislative proposals that cut across welfare, institutional efficiency, and public service accountability.

He said that one of the motions under consideration sought to abrogate the policy of compulsory retirement for directors who had served eight years in that capacity, regardless of age or remaining years of service.

“While this policy may have been well-intentioned, it has sparked serious concerns. Many view it as a waste of talent and institutional knowledge, prematurely pushing experienced professionals out of service.

“This motion urges us to rethink the policy’s implications on leadership continuity and productivity,” he said.

The speaker said that also under consideration is a motion which sought to address stagnation in promotions within the federal civil service.

According to him, this issue has become a major source of frustration for many civil servants who, despite years of service and consistent performance, find their career growth stalled.

“This stagnation undermines morale, stifles innovation, and weakens the overall effectiveness of our public service.

“The motion calls for a comprehensive investigation and recommends structural reforms to restore merit and efficiency in civil service promotion processes,” he said.

Tajudeen said that also under consideration is a motion to investigate and prosecute age falsification in the Nigerian civil service.

He explained that age falsification had been a long-standing challenge that eroded the integrity of the system.

The lawmaker said that age falsification not only distorted succession planning but also created unfair advantages and extended unmerited tenure, thereby weakening institutional trust.

Tajudeen said the motion demanded that the malpractice be addressed through a combination of technology-driven verification, institutional reform, and legal accountability.

“These motions and bills are connected to real people, real institutions, and real challenges and they require our genuine participation.

“Today’s hearing is an opportunity to engage, interrogate, and collaborate on how best to move our civil and parliamentary services forward.

“Your insights, observations, and recommendations will guide us in shaping responsive and effective laws that reflect both global best practices and local realities,” he said.

He said that also up for consideration is a bill for an Act to repeal the National Assembly Service Commission Act of 2014 and replace it with the National Assembly Service Act, 2025.

He said that the legislative initiative was a proactive response to the developmental needs of the national assembly.

According to him, the legislature must be supported by an efficient, modern, and professional administrative system to meet the present-day complexities of legislative operations.

The speaker also said that to be considered is a proposed amendment to the National Assembly Service Pension Board Act (2023) to reconstitute membership of the Pension Board, establish a clear and equitable framework for gratuity payments, and create a dedicated fund for the pension scheme.

“These reforms are a moral imperative to ensure that those who have served the assembly with dedication are treated with fairness and dignity in their retirement years,” he said.

In his remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Public Service Matters, Sani Bala, said it is the responsibility of the committee to thoroughly examine the proposals, engage with stakeholders, and ensure that the legislative work is done diligently, transparently, and in the best interest of the Nigerian people.

He said the hearing was not merely a procedural exercise but a solemn national duty to ensure that the legislative process is carried out with the utmost diligence, transparency, and public accountability.

“The issues under consideration are critical to the functioning of our government and to the lives of millions of Nigerians who rely on a responsive and efficient public service.

“Let me use this medium to reiterate the importance of the separation of powers, which ensures that every arm of government acts independently, yet are in cooperation toward serving the Nigerian people.

“The committee will thus leave no stones unturned in its commitment to thoroughly consider these proposals, which are all critical to improving governance and ensuring fairness, equity, and accountability in our public service,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero, commended the House of Representatives for the initiative to move the civil service forward.

He, however, said that the widowhood leave should be replaced with bereavement leave so that their male counterparts can also benefit, insisting that it should come with special pay of 100 per cent of the monthly pay.

“Nigerian workers are already suffering systemic insensitivity to their emotional and psychological well-being as a result of the non-existence of a statute of this nature. This law will allow workers sufficient time to heal and return to work healthier and more productive.

“Several countries have recognised the profound emotional and logistical challenges faced by individuals following the death of a spouse, by instituting bereavement or family responsibility leave policies. Notable examples include: South Africa and France,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2