Ogun West 2027: Popular Demand or Sectional Agenda?

The clamour for Ogun West to produce the next governor of Ogun State has been gaining momentum. Proponents argue that after decades of being relegated to the background, it’s time for the zone to take its rightful place.

Since its creation in 1976, Ogun State has been governed by individuals from Ogun Central and Ogun East senatorial districts. Ogun West, despite its significant contributions to the state’s economy and politics, has been overlooked. This historical imbalance has led to feelings of marginalization among the people of Ogun West.

There is no doubt that all the component parts of the state are blessed with inherent economic potential and human resources. Ogun West, particularly peopled by the Yewa and Awori ethnic nationalities, is brimming with crawl and occupies the back seat in terms of all indices of inclusive development.

Whereas, perennial agitators have perpetually lamented the backwardness of the district on many fronts, the apparent decline in recent years, have brought to the fore, more than ever before, the need for Ogun West to gain the ultimate political ascendancy – that is political power for it to be liberated and enhance the dignity of its people and give them a sense of value as Ogun state citizens.

Ogun West is a major contributor to the state’s economy, with key industries and markets located within the zone. The zone’s economic prowess makes a strong case for its turn to produce the next governor, ensuring that the zone’s economic interests are protected and promoted.

When political power is domiciled within a geographical location, development necessarily gravitates towards that location. It is a notorious fact, backed with empirical facts, that one of the reasons why Ogun Central and Ogun East are far more developed than Ogun West is because they have had access to political power and this is without prejudice against former governors of the state and present governor with regards to the good faith they displayed at ensuring that all part of the state receive equitable share of resources and attention.

Notwithstanding the purported good faith, evidence on the ground does not support that allusion. For example, the Ota-Agbara industrial cluster created in Ado-Odo/Ota local government decades ago and which was responsible for substantial part of the state’s IGR, is now becoming a relic due to bad infrastructure and lack of good faith by successive administrations. Without repudiating the desire of the current administration, for instance, to open up other economic zones around the state, that zone could have sustained its viability and witness more clusters if the right attention was paid to it.

The agrarian potentials in Ado-Odo and trade routes to Lagos remain untapped. The vast arable land and topography of Yewa North local government is enough for an agricultural revolution in the state and its value chain effect. The tourism potentials in Imeko-Afon and Ipokia local governments remain latent and that is in addition to the failure of successive governments to harness their locational advantage being along the West Africa region for economic benefit; rather than leaving it open for illicit trade.

The natural resources located within Yewa South local government is enough for government to build an enterprise around it in conjunction with foreign investors, if it indeed has an economic development plan that takes cognizance of that inherent opportunity.

Let us talk about the oil prospects in Tongeji Island in Ipokia local government, which is the 13th basin in the country. With the concerted engagement of the federal government, exploration activities will begin faster than expected, with 13% derivation coming for the state as an oil-producing state.

All the developmental imperatives highlighted above fall within the precinct of missed economic opportunities for the zone, particularly the state at large. In terms of infrastructure, the roads are in decrepit situation and human capital development, that is, education and health utilities are grossly inadequate when compared to what is available to other senatorial districts.

In various parts of Nigeria, zoning and rotational leadership have been successfully implemented. Ogun State can draw from these precedents to ensure that leadership is distributed fairly among its senatorial districts.

The zoning principle has been adopted in various parts of Nigeria to ensure rotational leadership. Given that Ogun Central and Ogun East have produced governors since 1976, it’s argued that it’s now Ogun West’s turn.

Notably among the political gladiators in Ogun West and someone whose activities and sterling performance have provided the fulcrum for the Renewed Hope among Ogun West people is Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi. The unmatched representation of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation via facilitation of people-focused projects and lavish empowerment of constituents, has closed up the deficit in Ogun West today. Significantly, his humongous impact again advertises the district as having individuals with the capacity to implement a pan-Ogun state development agenda if given the opportunity to serve at such an executive level.

The emergence of Senator Yayi as a leader in the quest for Ogun West’s governorship agenda heralds a new dawn for the zone.

Although there was no time, the zone was denied opportunity of contesting for the governorship seat, but infighting among stakeholders in the zone had worked against their chances of producing the governor of the state.

History recall that, in 2011, despite using the state’s resources and mercenaries by Otunba Gbenga Daniel to support Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), some sections of Yewa Awori pushed out General Adetunji Olurin to truncate Isiaka’s chances.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was also instrumental to the emergence of Olurin as a payback for the outgoing Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) for confronting him in 2007.

Obasanjo used his federal connection to dislodge OGD and his armies out of PDP to pave way for General Olurin as PDP candidate, whilst OGD, not satisfied with the party’s decision, moved out from PDP and formed Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) where his anointed candidate, GNI emerged. This development metamorphosed into an overwhelming victory for the ACN candidate who came from Ogun Central, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

In 2015, GNI came out again as Chief Buruji Kashamu’s sponsored candidate in PDP, whilst another Yewa/Awori man, Senator Akin Odunsi came out from SDP to tackle the chances of Ogun West to allow Amosun scaled through for his second term.

In 2019, GNI joined the political fray again to test the waters under Action Democratic Congress (ADC). As the usual practice, Yewa divided agenda came to play, as the outgoing governor, Ibikunle Amosun fielded another Yewa man, Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade (Triple A) from Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against GNI’s candidature to forfeit Ogun West dream. Although, there were unconfirmed insinuations that Governor Amosun had wooed GNI to dump his governorship ambition for Akinlade so that Ogun West could go to the poll with a formidable force, but GNI allegedly rebuffed the offer and pursued his ambition with ADC.

2023 general elections, which could have proven as a pivotal opportunity for the westerners to have their way, also ended in discernment as all key stakeholders in the political firmament of Ogun West teamed up with the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun’s second term ambition, throwing the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Dr. Biyi Otegbeye, who is the sole candidate from Ogun West, under the bus.

Apart from the unanimous acceptability of all political interests of Ogun West, key political stakeholders from Ogun Central and East have also joined hands to ensure the liberation and actualization of the Ogun West agenda.

Sizeable numbers of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s cabinet members are on the train of Senator Adeola Yayi’s team. In Ogun Central, the likes of Hon. Afolabi Afuape, a federal lawmaker representing Abeokuta South at the National Assembly, former speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tunji Egbetokun, Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni-Gomez, Ogun State Commissioner for Rural Development, Hon. Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, the Ogun State Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Apostle Abiodun Sanyaolu, Alhaji Amodemaja, former chairman, PDP Ogun Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Ismail Odejinmi, Commissioner for Forestry, Hon. Taiwo Oludotun (Twinny), former Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode federal lawmaker, and an aide to Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Hon. Mikky Kazzim, former Ogun state House of Assembly member, Hon. Allen Taylor, APC leader in Ogun Central, Baba Adekunle Adesina, former speaker of Ogun State House of assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo and Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Works, Hon. Akeem Adesina are strong movers and shakers of Senator Yayi’s aspiration in Ogun Central.

Other notable Yayi apostles in Ogun Central who will be part of the party’s delegates during the ward, local and state congresses of APC that will determine the party’s governorship candidates are; former chairman of Ogun APC and loyalist of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Chief Derin Adebiyi, the Ogun state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Oladapo-Adeleye, the Chairman, Ogun State Traditional Medicine Board, Alh. Nurudeen Olaleye, former caretaker chairman, Abeokuta South local government, Hon. Ayo Shomide, the majority of Ogun Assembly members are all rooting for Yayi’s emergence as Ogun West and APC governorship candidate.

The list is endless, as some members of Governor Abiodun’s kitchen cabinet from Ogun East and Ogun West have openly declared their support for Senator Adeola Yayi. Some of them are Ogun State Commissioner for Budget, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, Commissioner for Special Duties from Sagamu, Hon. Funmi Efuwape, the commissioner for Housing, Omoniyi Jagunmolu, and all political leaders of Ogun West, including their council chairmen and councilors, except the local government chairman of Ado-Odo-Ota.

Maybe those in Governor Abiodun’s cabinet who are not Yayimania are the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Secretary to the Ogun state Governor (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ade Akinsanya and the governor’s personal aides, even the Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo is rumored to be joining Yayi’s team anytime soon. This scenario indicates that the Ogun West Senator is widely acceptable by all party men and women should APC zone its governorship ticket to Ogun West.

Without sounding judgmental, Senator Yayi remains arguably one of the best legislators with the highest proposed bills, some of which have scaled through to either becoming legislative resolutions or acts of parliament. Recently, President Bola Tinubu gave accent to a bill sponsored by Adeola for the upgrading of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to Federal University of Technology (FUTI) Ilaro.

That was a landmark piece of legislation that brought immense joy to the people of his senatorial district. In terms of the facilitation of federal projects and the empowerment of his people, the lawmaker is second to none.

Within the first half of his current mandate, he facilitated unprecedented interventions in EDUCATION (classrooms, furniture, libraries, ICT centres, books, scholarship/bursaries, school buses); HEALTHCARE (primary healthcare centres, medical outreaches, free glasses, surgery, ambulances, ICUs); INFRASTRUCTURE (road construction/rehabilitation, town halls, security posts, transformers, solar street lights, boreholes); AGRICULTURE (tractors, equipment, fertilizers, seedlings, cash grants, motorized tricycles); CAPACITY BUILDING (Artisans training, skills acquisition programmes for youths, Laptops/IT kits, employment into public/private sectors, cash grants).

Yayi’s mega empowerments have become a standard to beat in this clime owing to the sheer volume and quality of items he constantly provides to help the disadvantaged in his constituency.

Items such as tricycles, motorbikes, mini buses, sewing machines, embroidery machines, hair-making tools, barbing kits, deep freezers, grinding machines and lots more – have been benefited by his people in their thousands. Without any doubt, the many wonders of Yayi have resonated all over Ogun State and beyond. The epicentre and gravitas of politics today in the Gateway state has shifted in the direction of Ogun West – even citizens from Ogun Central (his maternal root) and Ogun East have entreated the benevolence of the uncommon legislator. He has become the topic of conversation around the state. Both his admirers and traducers have a common denominator – the name YAYI.

Undeniably, Senator Adeola’s shining performance in the last 24 months represents the fourth signpost of his merit-based political ascendancy.

Love him or loathe him, he remains focused on adding value to the lives of his people and, as he often says, “I have no apologies to anyone when the conversation is about empowering the people. Besides my incontrovertible contribution to national growth, if I am labeled desperate in the pursuit of facilitating development for the largest numbers of my people per time, then I will remain deviant in this regard”.

Yayi’s political trajectory is again taking a progressive leap. At every turn in his political journey, he has gained one promotion or the other – which came about by doing good with public trust. His growth has been on the plank of meritocracy. Again, he has loudly stamped his passport for higher service by the end of his current mandate in 2027.

All around Ogun State today, the call is getting louder, and the demand for him to venture into executive office is audible to the deaf. The demand of fate may yet catapult him to the ultimate date with destiny. After all, his people – the people of Yewa-Awori – already see him as the rallying point to emancipate them from 50 years of subjugation within the Ogun state subset. For those echoing the same sentiment from outside of Ogun West, it is about the desire to taste the goodies currently pervading the western division. To them, what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

In Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan, the people already see a man capable of moving Ogun State to the next phase of its physical development and socio-economic regeneration; and on daily basis, the senator continues to strengthen his case for executive leadership.

During the electioneering campaigns 2023, Distinguished Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan, FCA, highlighted his promises into 7 points and called it FEC-STEP: These are 7 points Agenda to reposition Ogun West Senatorial district socio-economically and politically.

The POINTS he highlighted are:

F-Functional Office E-Engagements C-Cooperation S-Scholarship T-Targeted Bills E-Empowerment P-Projects Facilitation

This is two years into his representation, and the happy news on the streets of Ogun State already testified to the positivities of his stewardship.

Senator Yayi’s push for the zone’s governorship agenda is seen as a bid to correct this historical imbalance and ensure that the zone’s voice is heard. Yayi’s leadership skills and experience make him an ideal figure to drive the Ogun West governorship agenda. His influence has galvanized support for the zone’s leadership aspirations.

However, 2027 is shaping up differently. There is now a growing consensus across Ogun West to rally behind Senator Adeola, a candidate with a proven record, national reach, political stability, and strong grassroots connection with over two decades of legislative experience (Lagos Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate) is also respected for his philanthropy, loyalty to progressive politics, and hands-on leadership style. He is currently the Chairman of Senate Appropriations Committee—by far, the most influential legislative position in the National Assembly with deep ties to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national APC structure, ensuring federal alignment.

The 2027 governorship race is not just about politics—it is about correcting a generational injustice. With Senator Solomon Adeola leading the charge, backed by a now-unified Ogun West, the opportunity to break the jinx has never been stronger. This is more than an ambition. It is a movement. It is a declaration of intent. It is the fulfillment of a prophetic moment that signals the end of an era of exclusion.

As the 2027 general elections draw near, the political fault lines that have denied the Yewa/Awori over the years are now being weaponized again. Rather for the zone to put its house in order, some sponsored political machinations are busy dividing the public opinion with a clandestine social media war to blow away the opportunity that presented itself through the emergency of Chairman, Senate Appropriation Committee, Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan otherwise known as Yayi backed by strategic action to ensure unanimity of purpose leading to Ogun West presenting a formidable front for 2027.

By now, lessons should have been learned from previous political outings. Some of the Ogun West aspirants think their pathway to victory is by attacking and undermining their most popular candidate with the financial war-chest to salvage the region from political tsunami.

Importantly, there is now a political sophistication and consciousness in Ogun West never seen prior to now. For close watchers of political development in and around the Gateway state, it is an undeniable fact that Ogun West has become the epicentre of activities and that the gravitas of politics has shifted to Ogun West; suffice to say that their desire to produce the next governor of the state for 2027 is no longer a sectional agenda but a popular demand that is being accepted and even promoted by other sections of the state.

Ogunsiji, a journalist and social critic, writes from Abeokuta