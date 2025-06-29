Kabusa-Ketti Road a testament to government’s commitment to equitable devt- Tinubu

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has stated that his government remains steadfast in its resolve to deliver critical infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, power, and digital access, not only in city centers but also in smaller communities.

President Tinubu who stated this at the commissioning of the newly constructed 10 kilometer Kabusa-Ketti Road in Abuja, highlighted the significance of the project, stating that it is a testament to the administration’s commitment to delivering tangible and lasting change to the people.

Represented by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, emphasized that the 10-kilometer road may seem modest, but it is truly transformational for the people of Kabusa, Ketti, and the surrounding communities; as the road connects communities, unlocks economic potential, and affirms the administration’s commitment to equitable development across every corner of the nation.

“Today’s event is not just a celebration of a new tarred Road. It is a testament to what can be achieved when commitment to the people translates into tangible, lasting change. This 10-kilometre stretch may appear modest in the eyes of some, but for the people of Kabusa, Ketti and the surrounding communities, it is truly transformational”.

“This vital infrastructure connects communities, unlocks economic potential and affirms our administration’s commitment to equitable development across every corner of our nation. This road not only eases mobility, it enhances trade, it improves access to schools and healthcare, and it ensures that rural and peri-urban communities are not left behind in the march towards progress”

The Commander in Chief commended the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for delivering the project to specification and to the satisfaction of the people. He also appreciated the leadership of the Abuja Municipal Area Council for prioritizing the intervention.

“I also appreciate the leadership of the Abuja Municipal Area Council for prioritising this intervention. Distinguished guests, this project aligns squarely with the renewed job agenda of my administration, which places people at the centre of governance. We believe that good governance is not theory, it is action reflected in the daily lives of the people”.

“Our government remains steadfast in its resolve to deliver on critical infrastructure, roads, schools, hospitals, power and digital access, not only in city centres but also in the smaller communities that form the backbone of our nation. To the people of Ketti and Kabusa, this road is yours. I urge you to protect it, use it responsibly and take ownership of its maintenance”

“Government will do its part, but community stewardship is essential for sustainability. Let me also assure you that this is not the end of the road, but it is the beginning. More projects come, investments will reach you and attention will be given to your needs”

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in the efforts and expressed his hope that the road will stand as a symbol of partnership, perseverance, and the promise of a brighter future.

Earlier in his remark, Minister of Federal CapitalTerritory, Barr Nyesom Wike,highlighted that the 9.8-kilometer road was flagged off in December last year and has now been completed. He commended the company for keeping to their words and delivering the project within the specified timeframe.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for attending the commissioning of the Kabusa-Ketti Road.”This event marks the 12th project commissioned under the FCT Administration, initiated and supported by the President”, Wike said.

Wike emphasized the importance of the road, noting that it has opened up the community and improved access to essential services. He stated that the community has come out in large numbers to celebrate the commissioning of the road, demonstrating the impact of government intervention on the lives of the people.

The Minister commended the traditional rulers and the youth of the community for their support to the contractors. He noted that some communities often pose problems for contractors, but in this case, the community supported the company to finish the project

“Today, we are inaugurating this 9.8 kilometre of road. I want to commend the company, because I know I have been here knocking on their door four or five times to see for myself what they are doing. And they gave us their words that this road will be part of the ceremonies we will carry out during Mr. President’s two years in office”.

“So they have kept to their words and I want to commend them. It is not easy to carry out such a herculean task of road construction and here has opened this community. The importance of this road is why you can see the community have come out here in their numbers to celebrate it”.

“And that is what government owes. When the people are happy, government will be happy. When people toil, you see, when government does its own work, you see the reflection in the faces of the people”.

I’m sure this is the first time the people of Ketti is getting government attention. So I commend them. I commend the youths for the support they gave to the contractors.

“There are some communities, when you award jobs to be done, instead of them to support the company, they pose problems for the company. But in this case, they supported the company to finish on time. So I commend the traditional rulers and the youth of this community for the support they gave to us and to those who are here”.

Barr Wike invited the President to address the people and commission the Kabusa-Ketti Road. He expressed the gratitude of the people of FCT for the support given by the President and highlighted the happiness of the community with the project. The Minister thanked the President for his presence and invited him to formally commission the road.