Instollar’s InstallHER Initiative Empowers Women To Be Certified Solar Technicians, With Vision to Train 10,000 by 2030

In a bold step toward building a more inclusive green economy, Instollar Technologies has launched the second cohort of its groundbreaking InstallHER Initiative — a clean energy training and empowerment program designed to bring more women into Africa’s fast-growing solar industry.

With support from the Acumen Angels Grant, InstallHER is currently training 100 women across Nigeria to become certified solar technicians, entrepreneurs, and agents of change in their communities. The program aims to reach 10,000 women by 2030, making it one of the most ambitious female-focused clean energy initiatives in the region.

“Out of over 1,200 technicians in our workforce database, less than 1% were women. That’s a gap we can’t afford to ignore,” said Chinwe Udo-Davis, CEO and founder of Instollar. “InstallHER is our solution — a hands-on pathway for women to access the skills, opportunities, and income potential in Africa’s energy transition.”

InstallHER is designed to eliminate the traditional barriers that have excluded women from the solar sector — including technical entry requirements, lack of mentorship, and limited exposure. The custom-built curriculum includes: Hands-on training in solar installation & maintenance. entrepreneurship and business development modules and pathways into sales agency roles with solar companies

The pilot cohort held in June 2024 saw over 30 women trained, with several already securing job placement with reputable solar companies and sales partnerships. Many are now earning income from solar-related work in their communities — from installations to product sales.

“This isn’t just about training. It’s about connecting women to real income-generating opportunities in an industry that desperately needs talent,” Udo-Davis added.

Instollar Technologies is a tech-enabled workforce platform transforming how clean energy companies across Africa access skilled talent. Our intelligent job-matching system connects solar companies with a growing pool of over 1,200 trained and vetted on demand gig workers for flexible deployment on projects. We specialize in delivering workforce solutions for Solar Home Systems (SHS), Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar installations, mini-grids, and mesh grids.

Instollar’s end-to-end service model covers installation, maintenance, after-sales support, and sales agent engagement, all supported by remote monitoring features built into our platform. By reducing the cost and complexity of accessing workforce, we help clean energy companies scale faster — while unlocking income opportunities for youth, women, and underserved communities. Instollar is not just matching jobs; we’re powering a resilient green workforce for Africa’s energy transition.