Glo’s Skillbridge programme for Lagos street sweepers takes off

The initial phase of Glo Skillbridge partnership, a comprehensive skills training initiative aimed at empowering personnel of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), particularly sweepers, with enhanced capabilities for economic diversification was officially launched last week at various training centres across Lagos.

The primary objective of the Glo Skillbridge programme is to equip LAWMA staff with crucial soft skills and vocational expertise, thereby enabling them to cultivate multiple income streams. The program’s inception was announced recently by Glo Foundation during a recognition event for LAWMA staff and sweepers in Lagos, where plans for an empowerment and skills acquisition curriculum, including Fashion Designing, Bead Making, and Baking were unveiled.

In a statement released over the weekend, Glo Foundation expressed its delight regarding the trainees’ commendable progress and their commitment to maximizing this opportunity for knowledge expansion and supplementary income generation.

The current phase of the programme has enrolled approximately 150 selected sweepers, who are undergoing intensive training in Fashion, Bead Making, Baking, and Digital Skills at designated partner training centres throughout the Lagos metropolis. Early reports from beneficiaries indicate high levels of concentration and engagement.

At the Fashion and Bead Making training holding at Yetroslane, Atunrase Estate, Gbagada, the trainees are demonstrating a good grasp of the training. Some of them were already sporting self-crafted beads by the third day of instruction. Trainees such as Amusat Mopelola Airat and Liadi Fatimoh conveyed profound appreciation to Glo Foundation and the LAWMA management for the opportunity.

The Baking training program at Bakery Initiatives, Yaba, Lagos has fostered a similarly dynamic learning environment. Mrs. Busari Adebanke Busayo, a supervisor, who is participating in the training, reported significant progress and expressed gratitude for the guidance provided by the instructors. She emphasized the practical benefits, stating that “it will be of huge benefit to me and my family. I’ve learnt how to measure and weigh flour for various baking products and a lot of other things.”

Furthermore, Mr. Williams Oladipupo, an Ikorodu resident attending the digital skills training at ALX, Costain, lauded Glo Foundation for providing a curriculum that he believes will significantly bolster his personal business ventures and assist in the educational development of his children, who are already engaged in coding. Miss Udoh Blessing Endurance Francis, a 22-year-old sweeper also enrolled in the digital skills training, underscored the contemporary relevance of the initiative, noting that digital literacy is indispensable in the evolving global landscape.