Ganduje’s exit triggers renewed agitations as North-Central demands APC chairmanship slot

APC governors addressing the media after their meeting in Edo state on Saturday.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The sudden resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last weekend has sparked internal wrangling and a scramble for the party’s leadership ahead of 2027 elections.

Although APC spokesman, Barrister Felix Morka, cited health reasons for Ganduje’s exit, insiders revealed that it coincided with discussions between President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje’s political rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the possibility of Kwankwaso joining the APC.

The National Working Committee appointed Deputy National Chairman (North), Alhaji Bukar Dalori, as acting chairman as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and scheduled a meeting for Monday to decide who will be Ganduje’s permanent replacement.

The North-Central zone, through the North-Central APC Forum, immediately renewed demands that the chairmanship be returned to the region, citing fairness and zoning arrangements initially meant to favour them.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Ganduje’s loyalists in Kano have voiced disappointment, warning that his departure would weaken the party, especially as speculations were rife about Kwankwaso’s anticipated defection.

Some members expressed fear about trusting Kwankwaso, recalling past betrayals of Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

The Progressive Governors Forum has, however, endorsed Ganduje’s resignation as part of the party’s natural evolution. Within the power struggle, former Nasarawa Governor Tanko Al-Makura has emerged as a front-runner backed by some APC groups, although President Tinubu reportedly remains cautious due to a lack of close ties.

As the APC gears up for Monday’s decisive meeting and eyes the 2027 race, the jockeying reflects deeper regional and factional contests within the ruling party.

As the nation awaits the next actions of the party, a public commentator, Sholyment Olusegun Olusola, a member of the PDP, has described the ruling APC as a party without an institutional backbone.

Olusola argued that the late night press statement issued by the All Progressives Congress (APC) announcing the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman was not only an admission of instability within the ranks of the party, but also a glaring testament to the party’s systemic dysfunction, and overdependence on executive fiat.

He noted that while the public was informed that Ganduje’s resignation was on account of “urgent personal matters,” what should worry patriotic Nigerians is the third paragraph of the statement.

The 3rd paragraph of the statement signed by Barrister Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary reads: “The President has directed the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party that is being summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.”

Olusola regretted that it was not the APC Constitution, the National Working Committee (NWC), or the party’s established procedures that decided who should act in Ganduje’s place.

“Instead, it was the President — Bola Ahmed Tinubu — who “directed” the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the role of Acting National Chairman.

According to Olusola, “this singular act reveals the very rot at the heart of the APC: a party so crippled by authoritarianism that it cannot function outside the whims of one individual. “The question must be asked — is APC a political party or a personal estate?

What happened to internal democratic processes and institutional decision-making? What happened to the autonomy of the National Working Committee or the National Executive Committee (NEC)?

In any serious political formation, succession is determined by the party’s constitution and not the instructions of a sitting President.”

Continuing, Olusola said this development confirms what Nigerians have long suspected: that the APC is a directionless outfit — a mere platform for grabbing power, devoid of ideological clarity, internal democracy, or constitutional discipline.

“A party that cannot even manage its own internal transitions without a presidential decree is clearly unfit to manage the complexities of a nation as diverse and demanding as Nigeria.

“From the brazen manipulation of electoral processes to the refusal to conduct local government elections freely, and now to the public display of institutional decay in their leadership ranks, the APC continues to show Nigerians that governance under its watch is anchored on improvisation, imposition, and impunity.

“To us in the PDP who believe in this democracy, the strength of our institution, not of an individual, can take us to the promised land.

The future of Nigeria must be built on the foundations of accountability, not executive anointing or backroom instructions. Nigerians deserve better.

And as 2027 approaches, it is becoming clearer by the day that the APC is not the vessel for national progress as it used to claim,” he concluded.

APC governors reaffirm commitment to ensure full implementation of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2