Decade of Gas Initiative: FG ups the ante on clean cooking gas, targets 5m LPG cylinders by 2030

As part of the nation’s Decade of gas initiative, the Federal Government has set an ambitious target to distribute five million Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by 2030, with an average of one million households being converted per annum over the next five years.

This represents a significant increase from the previous target of converting one million homes to clean cooking gas by 2030.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, announced this new target during the flag-off ceremony of the North West zone grassroots LPG penetration programme and cylinder distribution initiative in Sokoto State.

According to him ‘’the programme is a cornerstone of the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative and reflects the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to inclusive development, energy security, and economic empowerment.

“We are revising the target upwards to distribute five million LPG cylinders by Year 2030, with an average of one million households being converted per annum, over the next five years,” Ekpo said. “This zone, with its vibrant communities, cultural depth, and entrepreneurial energy, plays a pivotal role in helping us achieve that target.”

Ekpo said the programme aims to promote the use of clean cooking gas across the country, protecting the health of women and children by reducing indoor air pollution, creating jobs and livelihoods along the LPG value chain, strengthening local enterprise through support for Nigerian manufacturers and distributors, and preserving the environment by curbing deforestation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“I urge beneficiaries to use them responsibly, promote their use in your communities, and become ambassadors of clean energy in your homes and neighbourhoods,” said Ekpo.

The Gas Minister thanked the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for the warm reception and ongoing support for energy development in the state. He also acknowledged the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his commitment to the well-being of the people.

Special appreciation was extended to BUA Group, the main sponsor of the LPG cylinder distribution, which is crucial for bringing LPG access to underserved communities and promoting public-private collaboration.

“Your contribution accelerates our mission to ensure clean cooking energy becomes a norm in Nigerian homes,” he said.

However, Coordinating Director, Decade of Gas Secretariat, Mr. Ed Ubong noted that the LPG distribution initiative in Sokoto is a significant step towards promoting clean energy and reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels.

He stressed that the program aims to encourage the widespread adoption of LPG for domestic cooking and industrial applications, reducing dependence on firewood and other harmful biomass fuels.

Overall, he said that the LPG distribution initiative in Sokoto is a timely and visionary program that aligns with Nigeria’s energy diversification strategy and commitment to sustainable development.