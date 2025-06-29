Crossing River Niger, a milestone in AKK gas pipeline project – Oilserv

Oilserv Limited, the contractor handling the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project, says the pipeline has successfully crossed the River Niger, using the Horizontal Directional Drilling special technique, minimising environmental impact.

Dr Emeka Okwuosa, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oilserv Limited, said this on Friday in Abuja during a chat with newsmen.

While confirming the development, Okwuosa said that the company delivered the project with technical excellence in spite of the challenging terrain.

The project, being executed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) is a 614km natural gas pipeline project.

It is designed to transport gas for power generation, industrialisation and residential use from Ajaokuta to Kano, passing through Kaduna and Abuja.

Okwuosa said that crossing the River Niger, which was the major obstacle and challenge facing the project, was a major milestone achieved.

He said that the plan and target of the project was to achieve its mechanical completion by the end of 2025.

He described the Horizontal Directional Drilling method used as a special technology and technique which involved going through a consolidated formation to achieve the milestone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the technology is a trenchless method for installing underground utilities like pipes, conduits or cables.

This is done by using a surface-launched drilling rig to create a curved, underground path, minimising surface disruption.

“We have been working closely with the NNPC to overcome challenges.

“The crossing of River Niger, which is the major obstacle, is a major milestone. Without crossing the River Nigeria, you will not have a complete pipeline.” he said.

He said that the AKK pipeline, which was a key part of Nigeria Gas Master plan.

According to him, it transversed different terrains from thick jungle, and there were multiple river crossings carried out along the Right of Way and also heels and cliffs crossings.

“We had to cross roads and dual carriageways. It may appear simple, but a lot of times you cross these without crossing the road. Physically you have to drill across.

“But the significance of River Niger is that it is a huge river from one bank to the other.

“In this particular case, where we are is more than two kilometers. And we have to build this pipeline in a way that we respect the environment and avoid disturbing the water itself,” he said.

Okwuosa described the crossing as being similar to the Channel Tunnel that was built from England to France in order to have train passage.

He said that the Channel Tunnel was a larger diameter hole that enabled transport to go.

According to him, out of the 614km pipeline, Oilserv is building 303Km, approximately half of that, starting from the Ajaokuta all the way to the border between Kaduna State and Niger State.

He said that the project was a key part of Nigeria Gas Master Pla.

“Ppart of it has already been built, namely – the Escravos Lagos pipeline which is in existence and OB3 pipeline which it completed its part four years ago.

“In our own segment, we have to blast rocks to be able to lay the pipeline. Most of the areas around Kogi is all rock.

“We are an indigenous company and the premier indigenous EPC pipeline company. There is no other company of the size and capacity of Oilserv to execute a project like this. It is a good testament,” he said.

He listed challenges facing the project to include security, the terrain, flood and logistics involved in moving the large pipes from the port to the relevant location.

He said that in funding the project, NNPC Ltd. had managed to overcome the challenges of financing.

According to him, with the support from the Afreximbank, Oilserv raises the money, achieves the milestone, put its bill/invoice while the NNPC pays