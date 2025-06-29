Badaru chairs AANI 45th AGM calls for sustainable national development through policy advocacy

Chidimma Uchegbu- Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Defence H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, officially opened the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) at the NIPSS Main Auditorium in Kuru, Jos.

According to the statement made available to newsmen by the P.A to the Hon. Minister on Media and Publicity , Mati Ali stated that the Themed “Towards a New Nigeria,” the event was hosted by the Plateau State Government and gathered prominent figures from various sectors.

In his opening remarks, Minister Badaru emphasized the crucial role of policy makers and security experts in fostering sustainable national development. He highlighted the significant progress made by the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, in combating insecurity across the nation.

“We have achieved meaningful strides in dismantling terrorist and bandit cells, neutralizing hundreds of insurgents and their key leaders,” he stated.

The Minister urged the AANI to enhance its advocacy efforts and support for national security reforms. He stressed that the collective expertise of the Association’s members is vital for building a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria. As a proud alumnus of SEC 28/2006, he expressed his gratitude to the AANI Executive Committee for their unwavering commitment to national service. He called upon all members to reaffirm their dedication to the Association’s ideals and collaborate towards a better society and a brighter future for the nation.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, and AANI President, Amb. Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni, along with other esteemed alumni.