Axxela Celebrates 9 million Man Hours without any Lost Time Injury

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has recorded a significant safety milestone of nine (9) million Man-Hours with zero Lost Time Injury (LTI) across its operations.

This landmark achievement showcases Axxela’s steady progress and strong commitment to global best practices in workplace safety and operational integrity. It reflects the company’s deliberate implementation of robust safety systems and protocols, ensuring consistent productivity without disruptions from workplace incidents.

Commenting on the milestone, Axxela’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ononiwu, said, “Recording 9 million hours without a lost-time injury is a powerful reflection of the deeply embedded safety culture at Axxela. It speaks to our team’s shared commitment to operational excellence, disciplined adherence to safety protocols, and collective accountability. This achievement further reinforces that safety is not just a policy, it’s a core value that shapes how we carry out operations and day-to-day activities.”

Also reflecting on the achievement, John Okoro, Head of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, noted that this is a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility. “Our zero tolerance approach to non-compliance protects lives, preserves operations, and reflects our responsibility to all stakeholders. This accomplishment inspires us to not relent and to continue to raise the standard.”

Axxela’s consistent safety performance has seen it surpass previous records, crossing the 7 million mark in 2023 and 8 million milestone in 2024. The company has also continued to strengthen its sustainability credentials, most recently retaining its Gold Medal in the 2025 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating. These accomplishments reinforce Axxela’s market leadership in delivering value through safe, sustainable, and responsible energy solutions.

Axxela Limited (“Axxela”) is a pioneer private sector-led natural gas developer co-owned by Helios Investment Partners LLP and Sojitz Corporation. Axxela is a designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), delivering natural gas to about 200 industrial and commercial customers via a vast natural gas infrastructure network. With over 400km of natural gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.