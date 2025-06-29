Anambra 2025 : INEC, Zoning Implication in the electoral process in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday, June 4, 2025 announced it has produced the final list of candidates and vice candidates of political parties to participate in the 2025 Governorship Elections in Anambra State.

The electoral umpire went ahead to say that nothing, except unforeseen natural causes, could stop the candidates from contesting in the election, adding that sixteen political parties would participate in the November 8 ,2025 Governorship election in the state.

This stance of INEC gave the candidates rest of mind as it shielded them from political intrigues , unguided removal and shortchanging of candidates and allowed the electoral body to concentrate on other vital aspects of its functions.

According to INEC, the political parties and candidates to vie for governorship seat of Anambra in the election are Accord Party ( A), Charles Onyeze. African Alliance party ( AA) Japhet Ndeke. African Action Congress, Grace Ifemeludike. African Democratic Congress (ADC), John Nwosu. All Progressives Congress (APC), Nicholas Ukachukwu. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo. Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Echezona Otti. Action Peoples Party ( APP ) ,Chukwudubem Ndeke. Boot Party (BP), Jerry Okeke. Labour Party (LP), Nnadubem George Moghalu. New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Geoffrey Onyejegbu. National Rescue Movement,(NRM) , Ndidi Olieh. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jude Ezenwafor. Social Democratic Party (SDP), Vincent Chukwurah. Young Progressives Party (YPP), Chukwuka Chukwuka. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Martin Ugwoji.

A cursory look at the choice of candidates by the major political parties namely, APC, APGA and LP except PDP whose candidate is candidate is from Anambra Central, indicates that the political parties have imbibed the zoning system in the state for peace, equity, balance and fairness in electing the number one citizen of Anambra.

Analytically but arguably, the PDP among other parties whose candidates were from other senatorial districts in the state allegedly did so to maintain allowance to political participation since zoning is not a constitutional ratified criterium or precondition for electing leaders in the Nigerian electoral process as seen within the electoral period.

Nicholas Ukachukwu, a popular businessman and industrialist (APC) is from Anambra South Senatorial District. Chukwuma Charles Soludo , technocrat, former CBN Governor and the incumbent governor of Anambra state (APGA) and LP’s candidate George Muoghalu former Managing Director, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) are from Anambra South Senatorial District , the zone currently enjoying the Governorship seat of the state, while Jude Ezenwafor , a businessman of high reputation is from the Anambra Central Senatorial District, the district whose turn it would be to mount the Governorship seat of the state after the South Senatorial District has exhausted its second term of four years in Soludo or any other candidate from that district, according to the zoning system.

Anambra State Equity Alliance (ANSEA) Vice Chairman, Chief Ikechukwu Emenike while commenting on the choice of candidates for the election commended the decision of the frontline parties to choose their flag bearers from Anambra South Senatorial District.

Emenike noted that zoning has come to stay in Anambra as the people’s choice in electing their governor.

He described the zoning system in the state as one of the ways to maintain peace, equity and tolerance ,non -dominance and balance in the electoral system in the state, adding that the zoning system has promoted and achieved fairness and zonal spread of the number one political seat in Anambra.

Emenike, a PDP chieftain and the Aguata Zonal Vice Chairman of the party urged INEC to now do its other duties and conduct a hitch free governorship election in Anambra come November 8, 2025.

“The zoning system is a welcome idea. It has prompted peace, equity, fairness and balance.

It is now left to INEC to perform its duties without bias , fear, favour and give Anambra the governorship election that would be adjudged best in Nigeria. The Federal Government should emulate Anambra and zone the presidential seat among the six geopolitical districts in the country for equity , fairness, justice and peace”, Emenike said.

Unarguably, the zoning system in Anambra was introduced by the PDP. It was retained by former Governor Peter Obi of the APGA who hailed from Anambra Central Senatorial District, the same district from which former Governor Chris Nwabueze Ngige, whom he defeated in 2006 election came, when he chose Willie Obiano from Anambra North Senatorial District who succeeded him as governor. Governor Obiano maintained the zoning system when he and the APGA went for the former CBN Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo from the Anambra South Senatorial District who succeeded him as governor of the state in 2022.