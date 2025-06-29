A tribute to a business icon and philanthropist Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata

By Hon Emma Nnadi

The demise of Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, a paragon of business acumen and philanthropic generosity, has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, prompting an outpouring of tributes from prominent business leaders and dignitaries. This venerable business magnate passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the ripe age of 94, leaving behind a legacy of entrepreneurial brilliance and selfless devotion to humanity. His death was confirmed by his Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, who eulogized his late boss as a beloved father figure, invoking prayers for his soul to rest in eternal bliss.

Born on May 19, 1931, in the historic city of Kano, Northern Nigeria, Alhaji Dantata hailed from the illustrious Dantata merchant dynasty, whose entrepreneurial spirit and business prowess have been a hallmark of the family’s legacy. His father, the renowned trader Alhassan Dantata, laid the foundation for a business empire that Aminu Alhassan Dantata would later expand and diversify through his visionary leadership and strategic acumen. The young Dantata began his formal education at Dala Primary School and later attended the Dantata English & Arabic School, before joining the family business at the tender age of 17 as a produce buyer.

Ostensibly, through his unwavering dedication and business genius, Alhaji Dantata rose to become the Managing Director of Alhassan Dantata & Sons by 1960, after the death of his brother Ahmadu. Under his stewardship, the company evolved into a diversified conglomerate with interests in construction, real estate, oil and gas, fertilizer, mining, and more. He founded Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd and played a pivotal role in establishing Nigeria’s first non-interest financial institution, Jaiz Bank, thereby contributing significantly to the nation’s economic development.

Alhaji Dantata’s commitment to public service was equally impressive, serving in various capacities, including membership in the Northern House of Assembly and Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade & Industry in Kano State. He was also actively involved in drafting the 1979 Nigerian Constitution, a testament to his dedication to nation-building and civic responsibility. His chancellorship roles at Al-Qalam University, Katsina, and Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN) underscore his passion for education and development.

Throughout his life, Alhaji Dantata was renowned for his boundless generosity and philanthropic spirit, donating liberally to education and healthcare, including the Alhassan Dantata Hemodialysis Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. He supported numerous educational and religious causes, giving N300 million to Kano University of Technology and N1 billion for Katsina Islamic University infrastructure. In 2024, he donated ₦1.5 billion to support flood victims in Maiduguri, exemplifying his compassion and commitment to the welfare of others.

The government and people of Nigeria honored Alhaji Dantata with prestigious national awards, including Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Niger’s Commander of the National Republic (CONN), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to business, philanthropy, and public service. These accolades are a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound impact he had on the nation’s economic and social landscape.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from business leaders and dignitaries, paying homage to his generosity, moral leadership, and dedication to the development of Nigeria. His legacy serves as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and leaders, who will draw valuable lessons from his life and achievements.

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata’s remarkable life and achievements will forever be etched in the annals of Nigerian history, a testament to the transformative power of business, philanthropy, and public service. His passing has created a void in the nation’s business and philanthropic landscape, but his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to strive for excellence and give back to their communities.

In conclusion, Alhaji Dantata’s demise marks the end of an era, but his legacy will endure, inspiring future generations to emulate his entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropic generosity, and commitment to public service. As the nation mourns the loss of this business magnate and philanthropist, we take solace in the knowledge that his contributions to Nigeria’s development will forever be remembered and cherished.

Hon Emma Nnadi writer, editor and political affairs analyst, hails from Inyishi in Ikeduru Imo State