Turnah backs Damagum’s recognition of Anyanwu, says NEC lacks power to override Supreme Court ruling

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The zonal secretary and acting chairman of the Bayelsa state chapter of the peoples democratic party (PDP), Barrister George Turnah, has declared that the decision by the party’s national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, to recognize Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the national secretary is a healing step that will ease tensions and restore unity within the party.

Speaking during a live televised interview on a Nigerian media platform on Thursday, Turnah described Damagum’s move as that of a pilot who may have lost direction but eventually made a safe albeit turbulent landing.

He noted that although some party leaders have opposed the decision through public statements, their objections cannot prevent Anyanwu from performing his constitutional duties, as he has done since being affirmed by the Supreme Court as the legitimate national secretary of the PDP.

Turnah recalled that, at the height of the party’s internal crisis, there were widespread fears among Nigerians that the PDP was heading toward collapse. Despite these concerns, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and expressed hope in its renewed direction.

He emphasized the importance of a strong opposition for a thriving democracy, asserting that Nigeria needs a vibrant party like the PDP to provide credible alternatives and hold the ruling party accountable.

“With the resolution of this crisis, the PDP is poised once again to reclaim its position as a formidable political force he said, “Nigerians still love the PDP.”

Addressing questions about the legitimacy of Senator Anyanwu’s position, Turnah clarified that the national executive committee (NEC) does not have the authority to unilaterally reject the National Secretary.

According to the PDP constitution, only the national convention properly convened with INEC’s notification holds such power.

Since the Supreme Court declared Senator Anyanwu as the authentic national secretary, he has continued to perform his duties accordingly, Turnah affirmed.

On the issue of his alleged suspension by the Bayelsa state chapter of the PDP, Turnah dismissed the claim, stating that no valid or enforceable suspension exists. He explained that upon learning of the purported action, he appealed to the zonal executive committee, which subsequently nullified the decision of the state working committee.

Turnah emphasized that following the recent South-South zonal executive convention held in Calabar, Cross River state, he, Dan Orbih, and other officials duly elected at the convention remain the legitimate zonal executives of the party.

He concluded by stating that his current role as acting chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa State was duly conferred upon him by the zonal executive committee, pending the election and inauguration of a substantive state executive committee.